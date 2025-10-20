SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / NeoQuantMR27
NeoQuantMR27

0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -3%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (100.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.62 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
-1.62 USD (1 628 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
36 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
23 saniye
Düzelme faktörü:
-1.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (100.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.00
Beklenen getiri:
-1.62 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-1.62 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.62 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-3.27%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.62 USD
Maksimum:
1.62 USD (3.27%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.27% (-0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.32% (0.16 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDm -2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDm -1.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.62 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real28" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

NeoQuantMR Trend Scalper


The NeoQuantMR Trend Scalper strategy focuses on trend-following with a high-precision scalping approach. It aims to capture short-term momentum within the dominant market trend using technical confirmation and disciplined risk management.

🔹 Methodology:

  • Trades follow the main market trend on mid-time frames (M15–H1).

  • Scalping entries are executed with clear trend confirmation.

  • Uses a risk-to-reward ratio between 1:1.5 and 1:2 to maintain steady equity growth.

  • Applies adaptive money management with controlled but calculated risk exposure for optimal performance.

🔹 Trading Style:

  • Type: Scalping / Trend Following

  • Focus: Major currency pairs with high volatility and low spread.

  • Frequency: Several trades per day depending on market conditions.

  • No martingale, grid, or over-averaging strategies used.

🔹 Note:
This signal is intended for traders who understand the risks and potential of scalping systems with structured money management. The main objective is consistent growth with controlled drawdown through a disciplined and adaptive trading approach.


2025.10.20 04:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.20 04:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.20 04:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.20 03:01
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 03:01
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 03:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 03:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 03:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
