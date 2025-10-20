- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSDm
|-2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSDm
|-1.6K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real28" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
NeoQuantMR Trend Scalper
The NeoQuantMR Trend Scalper strategy focuses on trend-following with a high-precision scalping approach. It aims to capture short-term momentum within the dominant market trend using technical confirmation and disciplined risk management.
🔹 Methodology:
-
Trades follow the main market trend on mid-time frames (M15–H1).
-
Scalping entries are executed with clear trend confirmation.
-
Uses a risk-to-reward ratio between 1:1.5 and 1:2 to maintain steady equity growth.
-
Applies adaptive money management with controlled but calculated risk exposure for optimal performance.
🔹 Trading Style:
-
Type: Scalping / Trend Following
-
Focus: Major currency pairs with high volatility and low spread.
-
Frequency: Several trades per day depending on market conditions.
-
No martingale, grid, or over-averaging strategies used.
🔹 Note:
This signal is intended for traders who understand the risks and potential of scalping systems with structured money management. The main objective is consistent growth with controlled drawdown through a disciplined and adaptive trading approach.