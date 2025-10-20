SignalsSections
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Pro Global Investment 2

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 299 USD per month
growth since 2025 85%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9 145
Profit Trades:
6 311 (69.01%)
Loss Trades:
2 834 (30.99%)
Best trade:
2 524.14 USD
Worst trade:
-320.25 USD
Gross Profit:
70 770.28 USD (1 897 607 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41 352.59 USD (2 303 295 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (14.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 172.19 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
90.58%
Max deposit load:
17.77%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
1445
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
12.27
Long Trades:
4 470 (48.88%)
Short Trades:
4 675 (51.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
3.22 USD
Average Profit:
11.21 USD
Average Loss:
-14.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-1 485.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 398.41 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
33.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
35.36 USD
Maximal:
2 398.41 USD (3.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.83% (2 107.04 USD)
By Equity:
17.46% (6 293.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5552
XAUAUD 2570
GBPJPY 547
EURJPY 476
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 19K
XAUAUD 9.7K
GBPJPY 373
EURJPY 314
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -29K
XAUAUD -376K
GBPJPY -1.9K
EURJPY 1.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 524.14 USD
Worst trade: -320 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 485.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.10 × 1712
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
7.15 × 20
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
100% Automated trading using the AF Gold Hunter Pro Aggressive Trading Robot (New System).
For more information, visit AFSID Group International.
No reviews
2025.12.09 16:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 05:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 00:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 00:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.