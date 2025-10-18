SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AlphaDesk Capital
Elber Luiz Farias De Camargo

AlphaDesk Capital

Elber Luiz Farias De Camargo
0 reviews
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -12%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
160
Profit Trades:
122 (76.25%)
Loss Trades:
38 (23.75%)
Best trade:
18.09 USD
Worst trade:
-23.38 USD
Gross Profit:
217.97 USD (24 337 pips)
Gross Loss:
-221.25 USD (27 279 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (19.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.34 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
66.94%
Max deposit load:
211.68%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
80 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
80 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.02 USD
Average Profit:
1.79 USD
Average Loss:
-5.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-147.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-147.74 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
32.82%
Annual Forecast:
398.19%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.75 USD
Maximal:
147.74 USD (61.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.40% (147.73 USD)
By Equity:
90.55% (146.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.US500Cash 16
AUDCAD 14
AUDJPY 10
CHFJPY 10
EURUSD 8
GBPCAD 8
GBPAUD 7
EURAUD 7
AUDCHF 7
USDCAD 6
NZDCAD 6
EURCAD 6
AUDNZD 6
GBPCHF 6
EURCHF 5
EURGBP 5
EURJPY 5
NZDJPY 5
CADCHF 4
USDCHF 3
NZDUSD 3
AUDUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
NZDCHF 2
GBPJPY 2
XAUUSD 1
GBPNZD 1
USDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
EURNZD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.US500Cash 5
AUDCAD -5
AUDJPY 9
CHFJPY -42
EURUSD 27
GBPCAD 1
GBPAUD 10
EURAUD 4
AUDCHF 5
USDCAD 5
NZDCAD 8
EURCAD 5
AUDNZD 2
GBPCHF -15
EURCHF 8
EURGBP 1
EURJPY -69
NZDJPY 2
CADCHF -7
USDCHF 14
NZDUSD -1
AUDUSD 7
GBPUSD 10
NZDCHF 1
GBPJPY 1
XAUUSD 0
GBPNZD 2
USDJPY 6
CADJPY 1
EURNZD 0
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.US500Cash 1.5K
AUDCAD -522
AUDJPY 1.4K
CHFJPY -5.5K
EURUSD 2K
GBPCAD -498
GBPAUD 134
EURAUD 559
AUDCHF 405
USDCAD 237
NZDCAD 951
EURCAD 675
AUDNZD 391
GBPCHF -1.2K
EURCHF 618
EURGBP 43
EURJPY -7.8K
NZDJPY 270
CADCHF -528
USDCHF 547
NZDUSD -76
AUDUSD 735
GBPUSD 1K
NZDCHF 116
GBPJPY 143
XAUUSD 32
GBPNZD 326
USDJPY 908
CADJPY 90
EURNZD 80
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.09 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -147.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.19 × 335
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.25 × 68
OctaFX-Real6
0.75 × 20
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.46 × 532
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.94 × 3192
RoboForex-Pro-5
2.44 × 5178
RoboForex-Pro-6
2.57 × 2668
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
3.19 × 822
VantageInternational-Live 9
3.74 × 704
RoboForex-Pro-3
4.47 × 90
Axi-US03-Live
10.24 × 793
No reviews
2025.12.23 21:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 13:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 15:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.12 05:30
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 14:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 01:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 03:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 01:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.18 01:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.18 01:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
