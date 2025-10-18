- Growth
Trades:
160
Profit Trades:
122 (76.25%)
Loss Trades:
38 (23.75%)
Best trade:
18.09 USD
Worst trade:
-23.38 USD
Gross Profit:
217.97 USD (24 337 pips)
Gross Loss:
-221.25 USD (27 279 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (19.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.34 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
66.94%
Max deposit load:
211.68%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
80 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
80 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.02 USD
Average Profit:
1.79 USD
Average Loss:
-5.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-147.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-147.74 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
32.82%
Annual Forecast:
398.19%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.75 USD
Maximal:
147.74 USD (61.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.40% (147.73 USD)
By Equity:
90.55% (146.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|.US500Cash
|16
|AUDCAD
|14
|AUDJPY
|10
|CHFJPY
|10
|EURUSD
|8
|GBPCAD
|8
|GBPAUD
|7
|EURAUD
|7
|AUDCHF
|7
|USDCAD
|6
|NZDCAD
|6
|EURCAD
|6
|AUDNZD
|6
|GBPCHF
|6
|EURCHF
|5
|EURGBP
|5
|EURJPY
|5
|NZDJPY
|5
|CADCHF
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|NZDCHF
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|EURNZD
|1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.US500Cash
|5
|AUDCAD
|-5
|AUDJPY
|9
|CHFJPY
|-42
|EURUSD
|27
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPAUD
|10
|EURAUD
|4
|AUDCHF
|5
|USDCAD
|5
|NZDCAD
|8
|EURCAD
|5
|AUDNZD
|2
|GBPCHF
|-15
|EURCHF
|8
|EURGBP
|1
|EURJPY
|-69
|NZDJPY
|2
|CADCHF
|-7
|USDCHF
|14
|NZDUSD
|-1
|AUDUSD
|7
|GBPUSD
|10
|NZDCHF
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|XAUUSD
|0
|GBPNZD
|2
|USDJPY
|6
|CADJPY
|1
|EURNZD
|0
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.US500Cash
|1.5K
|AUDCAD
|-522
|AUDJPY
|1.4K
|CHFJPY
|-5.5K
|EURUSD
|2K
|GBPCAD
|-498
|GBPAUD
|134
|EURAUD
|559
|AUDCHF
|405
|USDCAD
|237
|NZDCAD
|951
|EURCAD
|675
|AUDNZD
|391
|GBPCHF
|-1.2K
|EURCHF
|618
|EURGBP
|43
|EURJPY
|-7.8K
|NZDJPY
|270
|CADCHF
|-528
|USDCHF
|547
|NZDUSD
|-76
|AUDUSD
|735
|GBPUSD
|1K
|NZDCHF
|116
|GBPJPY
|143
|XAUUSD
|32
|GBPNZD
|326
|USDJPY
|908
|CADJPY
|90
|EURNZD
|80
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.09 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -147.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.19 × 335
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.25 × 68
OctaFX-Real6
|0.75 × 20
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|1.46 × 532
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.94 × 3192
RoboForex-Pro-5
|2.44 × 5178
RoboForex-Pro-6
|2.57 × 2668
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|3.19 × 822
VantageInternational-Live 9
|3.74 × 704
RoboForex-Pro-3
|4.47 × 90
Axi-US03-Live
|10.24 × 793
