Hery Setyawan

H002

Hery Setyawan
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2025 70%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
200
Profit Trades:
107 (53.50%)
Loss Trades:
93 (46.50%)
Best trade:
251.35 USD
Worst trade:
-256.75 USD
Gross Profit:
17 293.18 USD (379 783 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 774.34 USD (285 287 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 800.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 014.01 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
22.97%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.70
Long Trades:
152 (76.00%)
Short Trades:
48 (24.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
17.59 USD
Average Profit:
161.62 USD
Average Loss:
-148.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 334.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 767.03 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
2.20%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 051.19 USD (47.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.53% (5 051.19 USD)
By Equity:
14.68% (617.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 151
GBPJPY 10
CHFJPY 10
EURJPY 8
AUDJPY 8
EURNZD 4
USDJPY 3
CADJPY 3
USDCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
USDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
GBPJPY 264
CHFJPY 247
EURJPY 409
AUDJPY 330
EURNZD 62
USDJPY 270
CADJPY 153
USDCAD -47
NZDUSD -78
USDCHF 113
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 39K
GBPJPY 8.8K
CHFJPY 7.4K
EURJPY 12K
AUDJPY 11K
EURNZD 2.9K
USDJPY 8.7K
CADJPY 5.1K
USDCAD -1.3K
NZDUSD -1.5K
USDCHF 1.9K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +251.35 USD
Worst trade: -257 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 800.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 334.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 3
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
FxClearing-Main2
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 24
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 9
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 3
296 more...
No reviews
2025.12.26 09:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 16:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.79% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.07 19:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.02 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 16:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 15:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 04:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.07 16:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.07 16:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 08:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 23:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.22 19:11
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 03:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 03:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
