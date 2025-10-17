- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
200
Profit Trades:
107 (53.50%)
Loss Trades:
93 (46.50%)
Best trade:
251.35 USD
Worst trade:
-256.75 USD
Gross Profit:
17 293.18 USD (379 783 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 774.34 USD (285 287 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 800.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 014.01 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
22.97%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.70
Long Trades:
152 (76.00%)
Short Trades:
48 (24.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
17.59 USD
Average Profit:
161.62 USD
Average Loss:
-148.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 334.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 767.03 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
2.20%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 051.19 USD (47.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.53% (5 051.19 USD)
By Equity:
14.68% (617.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|151
|GBPJPY
|10
|CHFJPY
|10
|EURJPY
|8
|AUDJPY
|8
|EURNZD
|4
|USDJPY
|3
|CADJPY
|3
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|GBPJPY
|264
|CHFJPY
|247
|EURJPY
|409
|AUDJPY
|330
|EURNZD
|62
|USDJPY
|270
|CADJPY
|153
|USDCAD
|-47
|NZDUSD
|-78
|USDCHF
|113
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|39K
|GBPJPY
|8.8K
|CHFJPY
|7.4K
|EURJPY
|12K
|AUDJPY
|11K
|EURNZD
|2.9K
|USDJPY
|8.7K
|CADJPY
|5.1K
|USDCAD
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD
|-1.5K
|USDCHF
|1.9K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +251.35 USD
Worst trade: -257 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 800.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 334.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
FxClearing-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 24
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 9
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
33 USD per month
70%
0
0
USD
USD
6.5K
USD
USD
11
0%
200
53%
100%
1.25
17.59
USD
USD
59%
1:50