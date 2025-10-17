SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / High Risk Gold
Jin Sangun

High Risk Gold

Jin Sangun
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
XMGlobal-Real 43
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
444
Profit Trades:
359 (80.85%)
Loss Trades:
85 (19.14%)
Best trade:
1 648.20 USD
Worst trade:
-1 573.40 USD
Gross Profit:
126 175.92 USD (3 546 000 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49 032.45 USD (929 056 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
67 (28 176.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40 387.01 USD (66)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
92.37%
Max deposit load:
202.34%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
3.48
Long Trades:
439 (98.87%)
Short Trades:
5 (1.13%)
Profit Factor:
2.57
Expected Payoff:
173.75 USD
Average Profit:
351.46 USD
Average Loss:
-576.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-20 430.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20 591.70 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
1 493.80%
Annual Forecast:
18 124.72%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22 142.87 USD (31.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.29% (20 318.67 USD)
By Equity:
97.25% (8 122.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 444
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 77K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 2.6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 648.20 USD
Worst trade: -1 573 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 66
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +28 176.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20 430.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 43" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

High Risk Gold trade
No reviews
2025.12.24 01:14
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 01:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.23 01:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 13:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.19 11:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.16 13:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 03:15
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 07:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 06:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 01:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 19:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 15:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.08 06:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 18:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
High Risk Gold
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
8.7K
USD
17
89%
444
80%
92%
2.57
173.75
USD
98%
1:500
Copy

