SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Rur
Alexandr Sladkov

Rur

Alexandr Sladkov
0 reviews
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -18%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
390
Profit Trades:
227 (58.20%)
Loss Trades:
163 (41.79%)
Best trade:
4 210.15 RUB
Worst trade:
-3 090.43 RUB
Gross Profit:
85 212.34 RUB (70 719 pips)
Gross Loss:
-99 610.44 RUB (78 141 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (2 606.44 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 359.35 RUB (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
29.45%
Max deposit load:
100.35%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.70
Long Trades:
198 (50.77%)
Short Trades:
192 (49.23%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-36.92 RUB
Average Profit:
375.38 RUB
Average Loss:
-611.11 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-4 408.03 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 670.12 RUB (4)
Monthly growth:
-12.94%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16 213.44 RUB
Maximal:
20 643.82 RUB (24.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.67% (20 643.82 RUB)
By Equity:
3.61% (2 459.82 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDrfd 176
EURUSDrfd 82
GBPUSDrfd 54
XAGUSDrfd 30
USDJPYrfd 19
USDCHFrfd 7
NZDUSDrfd 6
AUDUSDrfd 6
USDCADrfd 5
EURGBPrfd 2
#SPX 1
EURJPYrfd 1
GBPJPYrfd 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDrfd -82
EURUSDrfd -107
GBPUSDrfd -31
XAGUSDrfd -36
USDJPYrfd 17
USDCHFrfd 7
NZDUSDrfd -1
AUDUSDrfd -3
USDCADrfd 2
EURGBPrfd -2
#SPX 0
EURJPYrfd -3
GBPJPYrfd 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDrfd -2.6K
EURUSDrfd -3K
GBPUSDrfd 452
XAGUSDrfd -2.3K
USDJPYrfd 1.3K
USDCHFrfd 182
NZDUSDrfd -49
AUDUSDrfd -258
USDCADrfd 196
EURGBPrfd -108
#SPX -1K
EURJPYrfd -207
GBPJPYrfd 9
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 210.15 RUB
Worst trade: -3 090 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 606.44 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 408.03 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.21 12:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 12:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Rur
30 USD per month
-18%
0
0
USD
63K
RUB
11
0%
390
58%
29%
0.85
-36.92
RUB
25%
1:40
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.