SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / FND ZeroCompound v1
Endy Santoso

FND ZeroCompound v1

Endy Santoso
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 -45%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
135
Profit Trades:
72 (53.33%)
Loss Trades:
63 (46.67%)
Best trade:
24.10 USD
Worst trade:
-16.84 USD
Gross Profit:
272.74 USD (166 714 pips)
Gross Loss:
-358.46 USD (120 154 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (18.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.65 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
0.04%
Max deposit load:
82.64%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.87
Long Trades:
133 (98.52%)
Short Trades:
2 (1.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.76
Expected Payoff:
-0.63 USD
Average Profit:
3.79 USD
Average Loss:
-5.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-32.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.19 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-41.26%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
86.17 USD
Maximal:
98.78 USD (48.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.65% (98.56 USD)
By Equity:
6.21% (7.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 129
BTCUSD 3
USTEC_x100 2
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -82
BTCUSD 5
USTEC_x100 -9
USDJPY 0
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 32K
BTCUSD 15K
USTEC_x100 -424
USDJPY 13
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.10 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.40 × 136
Exness-MT5Real12
0.70 × 20
Exness-MT5Real15
1.00 × 66
Weltrade-Real
1.71 × 7
Exness-MT5Real
2.83 × 12
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
12.11 × 4368
XMGlobal-MT5 8
13.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.20 11:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 04:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 06:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.12 18:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 17:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 13:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 05:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 01:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.14 06:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FND ZeroCompound v1
100 USD per month
-45%
0
0
USD
103
USD
8
66%
135
53%
0%
0.76
-0.63
USD
49%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.