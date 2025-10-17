The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 5 OctaFX-Real2 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 0.00 × 10 STARTRADERINTL-Live 0.00 × 4 FXView-Live 0.00 × 2 MonetaMarkets-Live 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real2 0.00 × 3 Alpari-MT5 0.00 × 10 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.40 × 136 Exness-MT5Real12 0.70 × 20 Exness-MT5Real15 1.00 × 66 Weltrade-Real 1.71 × 7 Exness-MT5Real 2.83 × 12 XMGlobal-MT5 2 6.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real8 12.11 × 4368 XMGlobal-MT5 8 13.00 × 1 Opogroup-Server1 15.63 × 24 Exness-MT5Real7 21.07 × 14 Exness-MT5Real6 21.80 × 5 RoboForex-ECN 23.19 × 32