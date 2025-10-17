- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
135
Profit Trades:
72 (53.33%)
Loss Trades:
63 (46.67%)
Best trade:
24.10 USD
Worst trade:
-16.84 USD
Gross Profit:
272.74 USD (166 714 pips)
Gross Loss:
-358.46 USD (120 154 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (18.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.65 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
0.04%
Max deposit load:
82.64%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.87
Long Trades:
133 (98.52%)
Short Trades:
2 (1.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.76
Expected Payoff:
-0.63 USD
Average Profit:
3.79 USD
Average Loss:
-5.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-32.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.19 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-41.26%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
86.17 USD
Maximal:
98.78 USD (48.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.65% (98.56 USD)
By Equity:
6.21% (7.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|129
|BTCUSD
|3
|USTEC_x100
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-82
|BTCUSD
|5
|USTEC_x100
|-9
|USDJPY
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|32K
|BTCUSD
|15K
|USTEC_x100
|-424
|USDJPY
|13
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.10 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.40 × 136
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.70 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.00 × 66
|
Weltrade-Real
|1.71 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.83 × 12
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.11 × 4368
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|13.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|21.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
