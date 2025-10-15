- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 212
Profit Trades:
508 (41.91%)
Loss Trades:
704 (58.09%)
Best trade:
498.00 USD
Worst trade:
-509.48 USD
Gross Profit:
114 301.23 USD (1 740 002 pips)
Gross Loss:
-97 361.55 USD (1 410 613 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (4 773.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 773.95 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
92.38%
Max deposit load:
7.90%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.06
Long Trades:
837 (69.06%)
Short Trades:
375 (30.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
13.98 USD
Average Profit:
225.00 USD
Average Loss:
-138.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-1 956.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 661.31 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-6.46%
Annual Forecast:
-78.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
809.21 USD
Maximal:
15 948.20 USD (46.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.37% (11 534.24 USD)
By Equity:
6.82% (1 731.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1130
|GBPJPY
|18
|CADJPY
|10
|USDJPY
|10
|GBPUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|8
|EURJPY
|7
|AUDJPY
|6
|CHFJPY
|5
|NZDJPY
|5
|EURNZD
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|17K
|GBPJPY
|143
|CADJPY
|-441
|USDJPY
|-4
|GBPUSD
|458
|EURUSD
|-91
|EURJPY
|280
|AUDJPY
|98
|CHFJPY
|-111
|NZDJPY
|-177
|EURNZD
|-26
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|321K
|GBPJPY
|2.9K
|CADJPY
|-5K
|USDJPY
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|4.9K
|EURUSD
|-589
|EURJPY
|4.8K
|AUDJPY
|1.9K
|CHFJPY
|-1.3K
|NZDJPY
|-1.4K
|EURNZD
|271
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +498.00 USD
Worst trade: -509 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 773.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 956.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 9
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 24
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
117%
0
0
USD
USD
32K
USD
USD
38
0%
1 212
41%
92%
1.17
13.98
USD
USD
51%
1:50