SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Padrinos79
Rodney Kartawidjaya

Padrinos79

Rodney Kartawidjaya
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 117%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 212
Profit Trades:
508 (41.91%)
Loss Trades:
704 (58.09%)
Best trade:
498.00 USD
Worst trade:
-509.48 USD
Gross Profit:
114 301.23 USD (1 740 002 pips)
Gross Loss:
-97 361.55 USD (1 410 613 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (4 773.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 773.95 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
92.38%
Max deposit load:
7.90%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.06
Long Trades:
837 (69.06%)
Short Trades:
375 (30.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
13.98 USD
Average Profit:
225.00 USD
Average Loss:
-138.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-1 956.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 661.31 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-6.46%
Annual Forecast:
-78.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
809.21 USD
Maximal:
15 948.20 USD (46.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.37% (11 534.24 USD)
By Equity:
6.82% (1 731.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1130
GBPJPY 18
CADJPY 10
USDJPY 10
GBPUSD 9
EURUSD 8
EURJPY 7
AUDJPY 6
CHFJPY 5
NZDJPY 5
EURNZD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 17K
GBPJPY 143
CADJPY -441
USDJPY -4
GBPUSD 458
EURUSD -91
EURJPY 280
AUDJPY 98
CHFJPY -111
NZDJPY -177
EURNZD -26
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 321K
GBPJPY 2.9K
CADJPY -5K
USDJPY 1.5K
GBPUSD 4.9K
EURUSD -589
EURJPY 4.8K
AUDJPY 1.9K
CHFJPY -1.3K
NZDJPY -1.4K
EURNZD 271
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +498.00 USD
Worst trade: -509 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 773.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 956.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 9
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 24
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
314 more...
No reviews
2025.11.04 16:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 03:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 03:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 14:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 18:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 00:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 15:17
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 192 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 15:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
