SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TrendHunter
Xiang Wen He

TrendHunter

Xiang Wen He
0 reviews
Reliability
53 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 325%
DPrimeVU-Live 6
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 105
Profit Trades:
396 (35.83%)
Loss Trades:
709 (64.16%)
Best trade:
993.60 USD
Worst trade:
-791.58 USD
Gross Profit:
33 504.31 USD (1 532 753 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 257.77 USD (1 803 128 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (456.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 305.62 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
88.94%
Max deposit load:
22.41%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.49
Long Trades:
618 (55.93%)
Short Trades:
487 (44.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
3.84 USD
Average Profit:
84.61 USD
Average Loss:
-41.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-430.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 152.11 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
41.68%
Annual Forecast:
505.76%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
995.88 USD
Maximal:
2 852.87 USD (47.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
82.30% (2 852.87 USD)
By Equity:
3.22% (110.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 544
GBPUSD.s 248
NAS100.s 214
XTIUSD.s 54
UK100.s 38
JPN225.s 6
Archived 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 7.1K
GBPUSD.s -349
NAS100.s -1.2K
XTIUSD.s -686
UK100.s 225
JPN225.s -117
Archived -792
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 189K
GBPUSD.s 2.4K
NAS100.s -399K
XTIUSD.s -4.2K
UK100.s 33K
JPN225.s -91K
Archived -26
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +993.60 USD
Worst trade: -792 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +456.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -430.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Hello, traders! Welcome to subscribe to my trading signals. My trading instruments are XAUUSD,GBPUSD,NAX100 and UK100. My trading strategy is a trend-following system based on EMAs, executed automatically through an EA. With good risk management and proper positions diversification, it can achieve stable profits over the long term. Thank you.
No reviews
2025.11.06 11:27
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 11:27
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 10:27
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 10:27
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 14:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 16:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 14:07
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.66% of days out of 303 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 14:07
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TrendHunter
50 USD per month
325%
0
0
USD
4.1K
USD
53
99%
1 105
35%
89%
1.14
3.84
USD
82%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.