Trades:
1 105
Profit Trades:
396 (35.83%)
Loss Trades:
709 (64.16%)
Best trade:
993.60 USD
Worst trade:
-791.58 USD
Gross Profit:
33 504.31 USD (1 532 753 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 257.77 USD (1 803 128 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (456.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 305.62 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
88.94%
Max deposit load:
22.41%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.49
Long Trades:
618 (55.93%)
Short Trades:
487 (44.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
3.84 USD
Average Profit:
84.61 USD
Average Loss:
-41.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-430.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 152.11 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
41.68%
Annual Forecast:
505.76%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
995.88 USD
Maximal:
2 852.87 USD (47.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
82.30% (2 852.87 USD)
By Equity:
3.22% (110.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|544
|GBPUSD.s
|248
|NAS100.s
|214
|XTIUSD.s
|54
|UK100.s
|38
|JPN225.s
|6
|Archived
|1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|7.1K
|GBPUSD.s
|-349
|NAS100.s
|-1.2K
|XTIUSD.s
|-686
|UK100.s
|225
|JPN225.s
|-117
|Archived
|-792
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|189K
|GBPUSD.s
|2.4K
|NAS100.s
|-399K
|XTIUSD.s
|-4.2K
|UK100.s
|33K
|JPN225.s
|-91K
|Archived
|-26
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Hello, traders! Welcome to subscribe to my trading signals. My trading instruments are XAUUSD,GBPUSD,NAX100 and UK100. My trading strategy is a trend-following system based on EMAs, executed automatically through an EA. With good risk management and proper positions diversification, it can achieve stable profits over the long term. Thank you.
No reviews
50 USD per month
325%
0
0
USD
USD
4.1K
USD
USD
53
99%
1 105
35%
89%
1.14
3.84
USD
USD
82%
1:200