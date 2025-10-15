SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AlibabaFX Pro Live1
Van Hoa Nguyen

AlibabaFX Pro Live1

Van Hoa Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 45 USD per month
growth since 2025 54%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
108
Profit Trades:
84 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
24 (22.22%)
Best trade:
10.11 USD
Worst trade:
-6.11 USD
Gross Profit:
164.05 USD (14 796 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42.84 USD (4 970 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (17.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.02 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
67.29%
Max deposit load:
2.58%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.42
Long Trades:
59 (54.63%)
Short Trades:
49 (45.37%)
Profit Factor:
3.83
Expected Payoff:
1.12 USD
Average Profit:
1.95 USD
Average Loss:
-1.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-12.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.87 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.84%
Annual Forecast:
34.48%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
12.87 USD (7.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.33% (12.87 USD)
By Equity:
5.85% (56.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 45
NZDCAD 41
USDCAD 6
USDJPY 6
XAUUSD 5
archived 2
GBPUSD 2
EURUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 22
NZDCAD 20
USDCAD 15
USDJPY 11
XAUUSD 23
archived 19
GBPUSD 7
EURUSD 4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 1.6K
NZDCAD 1.5K
USDCAD 1.5K
USDJPY 1.9K
XAUUSD 2.3K
archived 0
GBPUSD 744
EURUSD 429
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.11 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCM-USDReal02
0.00 × 2
JAFX-Real3
0.00 × 8
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 18
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
PureMarket-Demo
0.00 × 2
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 2
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 1
RangeMarkets-Real2
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 2
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 8
Forex.comUK-Live 114
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 47
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
0.00 × 4
FxPro.com-Real03
0.00 × 1
OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 6
XM.COM-Real 3
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 5
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
NationFXLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
FXCM-AUDReal01
0.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 3
538 more...
No reviews
2026.01.06 02:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 14:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.14 01:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 01:05
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.74% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 04:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 08:35
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 01:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 00:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 00:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 01:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.15 05:48
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.15 05:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 05:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
