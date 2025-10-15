- Growth
Trades:
108
Profit Trades:
84 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
24 (22.22%)
Best trade:
10.11 USD
Worst trade:
-6.11 USD
Gross Profit:
164.05 USD (14 796 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42.84 USD (4 970 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (17.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.02 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
67.29%
Max deposit load:
2.58%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.42
Long Trades:
59 (54.63%)
Short Trades:
49 (45.37%)
Profit Factor:
3.83
Expected Payoff:
1.12 USD
Average Profit:
1.95 USD
Average Loss:
-1.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-12.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.87 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.84%
Annual Forecast:
34.48%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
12.87 USD (7.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.33% (12.87 USD)
By Equity:
5.85% (56.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|45
|NZDCAD
|41
|USDCAD
|6
|USDJPY
|6
|XAUUSD
|5
|archived
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|22
|NZDCAD
|20
|USDCAD
|15
|USDJPY
|11
|XAUUSD
|23
|archived
|19
|GBPUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|archived
|0
|GBPUSD
|744
|EURUSD
|429
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.11 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
