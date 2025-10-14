- Growth
Trades:
130
Profit Trades:
97 (74.61%)
Loss Trades:
33 (25.38%)
Best trade:
23.48 USD
Worst trade:
-24.82 USD
Gross Profit:
627.78 USD (24 666 pips)
Gross Loss:
-271.35 USD (10 054 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (91.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91.89 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
98.63%
Max deposit load:
7.79%
Latest trade:
13 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.08
Long Trades:
69 (53.08%)
Short Trades:
61 (46.92%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
2.74 USD
Average Profit:
6.47 USD
Average Loss:
-8.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-32.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.16 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
14.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
32.16 USD (5.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.23% (32.16 USD)
By Equity:
34.92% (514.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|130
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|356
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|15K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Standard1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 5
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 15
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 117
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.00 × 17
|
PureMGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 13
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-4
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 30
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 70
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 8
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 33
|
Exness-Real36
|0.00 × 4
Всегда в рынке...
