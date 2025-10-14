The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Standard1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXDD-MT4 Live Server 5 0.00 × 10 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.00 × 11 ICMarkets-Live08 0.00 × 15 EGlobal-Classic3 0.00 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.00 × 2 FOREX.comGlobal-Live 117 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-Pro-2 0.00 × 2 XMTrading-Real 34 0.00 × 17 PureMGlobal-Live 0.00 × 3 ICMarkets-Live10 0.00 × 4 VantageInternational-Live 2 0.00 × 13 TitanFX-05 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live14 0.00 × 2 FBS-Real-4 0.00 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.00 × 30 FPMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 4 FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real5 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge11 0.00 × 70 Axi-US06-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live22 0.00 × 8 STARTRADERINTL-Live2 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 33 Exness-Real36 0.00 × 4 291 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor