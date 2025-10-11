SignalsSections
Muhammad Hendarwana

Henn

Muhammad Hendarwana
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 108%
Ava-Real 4
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
163
Profit Trades:
85 (52.14%)
Loss Trades:
78 (47.85%)
Best trade:
80.00 USD
Worst trade:
-60.08 USD
Gross Profit:
2 023.35 USD (130 886 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 341.05 USD (98 178 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (28.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
249.00 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
24.83%
Max deposit load:
22.44%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.77
Long Trades:
98 (60.12%)
Short Trades:
65 (39.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
4.19 USD
Average Profit:
23.80 USD
Average Loss:
-17.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-18.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-243.32 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-24.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.80 USD
Maximal:
246.04 USD (19.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.78% (237.84 USD)
By Equity:
12.84% (64.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 127
EURUSD 17
GBPJPY 3
AUDJPY 3
EURJPY 3
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 2
USDJPY 2
EURGBP 1
EURNZD 1
USDCAD 1
CHFJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 614
EURUSD -19
GBPJPY 43
AUDJPY 18
EURJPY 14
GBPUSD -12
CADJPY 11
USDJPY 8
EURGBP 0
EURNZD 3
USDCAD -2
CHFJPY 4
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 26K
EURUSD -179
GBPJPY 3.8K
AUDJPY 1.3K
EURJPY 1.1K
GBPUSD -1K
CADJPY 847
USDJPY 169
EURGBP 3
EURNZD 513
USDCAD -236
CHFJPY 705
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +80.00 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
0.00 × 6
Ava-Real 5
0.17 × 35
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
0.33 × 6
ACYCapital-Live02
0.38 × 8
Ava-Real 4
0.69 × 16
Ava-Demo
1.53 × 60
HeroCapitalPty-Server
7.14 × 7
No reviews
2025.12.17 08:42
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 09:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 05:46
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.11% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.01 06:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 11:00
No swaps are charged
2025.11.30 11:00
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 14:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.13 15:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 04:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 19:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 20:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.12 08:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.12 08:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.11 17:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.