SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ZG
Evgeniy Gaak

ZG

Evgeniy Gaak
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
114
Profit Trades:
75 (65.78%)
Loss Trades:
39 (34.21%)
Best trade:
623.73 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 344.90 RUB
Gross Profit:
12 494.18 RUB (21 283 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 821.00 RUB (18 723 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 036.76 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 273.84 RUB (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
99.71%
Max deposit load:
117.57%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
62 (54.39%)
Short Trades:
52 (45.61%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-2.87 RUB
Average Profit:
166.59 RUB
Average Loss:
-328.74 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-3 562.16 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 562.16 RUB (5)
Monthly growth:
-15.37%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 860.88 RUB
Maximal:
4 864.06 RUB (60.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.64% (4 864.06 RUB)
By Equity:
34.95% (2 544.19 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPYrfd 41
AUDUSDrfd 22
NZDUSDrfd 9
EURUSDrfd 5
GBPUSDrfd 5
GBPAUDrfd 5
USDCADrfd 4
AUDNZDrfd 4
AUDCHFrfd 3
CHFJPYrfd 3
AUDCADrfd 2
#LKOH 1
#SBER 1
#TATN 1
#LCO 1
GBPNZDrfd 1
GBPJPYrfd 1
USDCHFrfd 1
USDCNYrfd 1
GBPCHFrfd 1
EURJPYrfd 1
EURCADrfd 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYrfd -8
AUDUSDrfd -16
NZDUSDrfd -11
EURUSDrfd 16
GBPUSDrfd -7
GBPAUDrfd -7
USDCADrfd 14
AUDNZDrfd -2
AUDCHFrfd 9
CHFJPYrfd 5
AUDCADrfd -2
#LKOH 0
#SBER 0
#TATN 0
#LCO 0
GBPNZDrfd 6
GBPJPYrfd 8
USDCHFrfd -15
USDCNYrfd -1
GBPCHFrfd 6
EURJPYrfd -1
EURCADrfd 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYrfd 49
AUDUSDrfd 298
NZDUSDrfd -808
EURUSDrfd 1.2K
GBPUSDrfd -498
GBPAUDrfd -828
USDCADrfd 1.5K
AUDNZDrfd -157
AUDCHFrfd 576
CHFJPYrfd 582
AUDCADrfd -222
#LKOH 125
#SBER 128
#TATN 12
#LCO 3
GBPNZDrfd 769
GBPJPYrfd 966
USDCHFrfd -894
USDCNYrfd -586
GBPCHFrfd 383
EURJPYrfd -117
EURCADrfd 104
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +623.73 RUB
Worst trade: -1 345 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 036.76 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 562.16 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.15 21:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 20:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 08:39
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 13:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 13:08
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.31 13:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 12:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 09:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.31 08:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.31 06:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 00:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 23:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 22:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 20:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 19:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 18:07
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 17:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 12:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 06:28
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 06:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ZG
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
12K
RUB
12
1%
114
65%
100%
0.97
-2.87
RUB
49%
1:40
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.