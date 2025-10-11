SignalsSections
Marios Skyrianidis

THPX AI 5C

Marios Skyrianidis
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 119%
NCESC-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 124
Profit Trades:
672 (59.78%)
Loss Trades:
452 (40.21%)
Best trade:
1 162.42 USD
Worst trade:
-1 404.05 USD
Gross Profit:
109 868.47 USD (1 547 669 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68 273.59 USD (795 985 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (4 331.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 455.37 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
45.90%
Max deposit load:
0.46%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
7.01
Long Trades:
531 (47.24%)
Short Trades:
593 (52.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
37.01 USD
Average Profit:
163.49 USD
Average Loss:
-151.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-3 577.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 577.81 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
3.29%
Annual Forecast:
39.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 881.62 USD
Maximal:
5 931.39 USD (8.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.41% (5 667.10 USD)
By Equity:
0.33% (222.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHJPY 615
XAUETH 509
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHJPY 12K
XAUETH 29K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHJPY 745K
XAUETH 7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 162.42 USD
Worst trade: -1 404 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 331.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 577.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 04:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 06:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.07 19:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 23:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 20:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 23:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 15:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 10:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 09:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 06:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 21:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 01:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 03:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.11 10:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.11 10:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
