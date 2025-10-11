- Growth
Trades:
1 257
Profit Trades:
726 (57.75%)
Loss Trades:
531 (42.24%)
Best trade:
3 366.36 USD
Worst trade:
-5 740.31 USD
Gross Profit:
263 966.10 USD (13 534 145 pips)
Gross Loss:
-223 184.70 USD (7 898 957 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (5 452.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 452.18 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
46.20%
Max deposit load:
7.19%
Latest trade:
28 minutes ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.89
Long Trades:
644 (51.23%)
Short Trades:
613 (48.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
32.44 USD
Average Profit:
363.59 USD
Average Loss:
-420.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-3 643.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 483.13 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
45.26%
Annual Forecast:
549.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 814.12 USD
Maximal:
21 555.13 USD (50.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.43% (21 555.13 USD)
By Equity:
15.14% (6 824.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUBTC
|637
|BTCEUR
|620
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUBTC
|24K
|BTCEUR
|16K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUBTC
|11K
|BTCEUR
|5.6M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 366.36 USD
Worst trade: -5 740 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 452.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 643.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
