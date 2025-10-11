SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / THPX AI 1C
Marios Skyrianidis

THPX AI 1C

Marios Skyrianidis
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 136%
NCESC-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 257
Profit Trades:
726 (57.75%)
Loss Trades:
531 (42.24%)
Best trade:
3 366.36 USD
Worst trade:
-5 740.31 USD
Gross Profit:
263 966.10 USD (13 534 145 pips)
Gross Loss:
-223 184.70 USD (7 898 957 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (5 452.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 452.18 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
46.20%
Max deposit load:
7.19%
Latest trade:
28 minutes ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.89
Long Trades:
644 (51.23%)
Short Trades:
613 (48.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
32.44 USD
Average Profit:
363.59 USD
Average Loss:
-420.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-3 643.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 483.13 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
45.26%
Annual Forecast:
549.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 814.12 USD
Maximal:
21 555.13 USD (50.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.43% (21 555.13 USD)
By Equity:
15.14% (6 824.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUBTC 637
BTCEUR 620
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUBTC 24K
BTCEUR 16K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUBTC 11K
BTCEUR 5.6M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 366.36 USD
Worst trade: -5 740 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 452.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 643.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
NCESC-Live
0.60 × 446
No reviews
2025.12.24 04:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 05:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 04:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 03:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 15:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 07:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 06:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 11:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 04:15
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 03:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 02:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 19:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 14:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 14:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 13:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 12:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 03:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
