Trades:
133
Profit Trades:
89 (66.91%)
Loss Trades:
44 (33.08%)
Best trade:
5.54 USD
Worst trade:
-9.86 USD
Gross Profit:
125.26 USD (5 465 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67.56 USD (2 546 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (3.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.68 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
5.43%
Max deposit load:
12.95%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
58 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.09
Long Trades:
74 (55.64%)
Short Trades:
59 (44.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
1.41 USD
Average Loss:
-1.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-8.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.11 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.96%
Annual Forecast:
11.62%
Algo trading:
14%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.76 USD
Maximal:
14.11 USD (3.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.15% (14.11 USD)
By Equity:
8.60% (38.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|61
|EURSGD
|28
|EURCAD
|13
|EURAUD
|10
|XAUUSD
|6
|GBPAUD
|6
|GBPUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD
|18
|EURSGD
|9
|EURCAD
|5
|EURAUD
|8
|XAUUSD
|6
|GBPAUD
|3
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDCAD
|3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD
|629
|EURSGD
|650
|EURCAD
|298
|EURAUD
|409
|XAUUSD
|485
|GBPAUD
|166
|GBPUSD
|195
|EURUSD
|25
|USDCAD
|28
|AUDCAD
|52
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.54 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.13 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LEO-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PurpleTradingSC-04Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.66 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.72 × 97
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.83 × 6
|
Exness-Real14
|1.00 × 9
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.01 × 604
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.38 × 8
|
EurotradeSA-Live01
|1.38 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.49 × 162
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|1.50 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.55 × 104
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.59 × 86
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.65 × 342
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.83 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.94 × 47
|
RichSmart-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
|2.00 × 4
