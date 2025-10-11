SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Alpha Scalp FM
Edwin Rene Chavarria Rodriguez

Alpha Scalp FM

Edwin Rene Chavarria Rodriguez
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
133
Profit Trades:
89 (66.91%)
Loss Trades:
44 (33.08%)
Best trade:
5.54 USD
Worst trade:
-9.86 USD
Gross Profit:
125.26 USD (5 465 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67.56 USD (2 546 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (3.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.68 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
5.43%
Max deposit load:
12.95%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
58 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.09
Long Trades:
74 (55.64%)
Short Trades:
59 (44.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
1.41 USD
Average Loss:
-1.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-8.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.11 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.96%
Annual Forecast:
11.62%
Algo trading:
14%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.76 USD
Maximal:
14.11 USD (3.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.15% (14.11 USD)
By Equity:
8.60% (38.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCAD 61
EURSGD 28
EURCAD 13
EURAUD 10
XAUUSD 6
GBPAUD 6
GBPUSD 5
EURUSD 2
USDCAD 1
AUDCAD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD 18
EURSGD 9
EURCAD 5
EURAUD 8
XAUUSD 6
GBPAUD 3
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD 1
USDCAD 1
AUDCAD 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD 629
EURSGD 650
EURCAD 298
EURAUD 409
XAUUSD 485
GBPAUD 166
GBPUSD 195
EURUSD 25
USDCAD 28
AUDCAD 52
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.54 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LEO-Live
0.00 × 2
PurpleTradingSC-04Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live29
0.66 × 35
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.72 × 97
FPMarkets-Live2
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.83 × 6
Exness-Real14
1.00 × 9
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.01 × 604
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.38 × 8
EurotradeSA-Live01
1.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.49 × 162
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live4
1.50 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.55 × 104
FusionMarkets-Live
1.59 × 86
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.65 × 342
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live22
1.83 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.94 × 47
RichSmart-Live
2.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
2.00 × 4
135 more...
No reviews
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 23:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 21:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 23:58
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 01:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 05:12
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 02:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 00:51
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 01:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 00:51
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.63% of days out of 108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 23:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 20:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.16 02:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 01:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 00:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 00:10
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.11 03:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.10.11 03:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 57 days
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

