- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 128
Profit Trades:
1 828 (44.28%)
Loss Trades:
2 300 (55.72%)
Best trade:
686.80 UST
Worst trade:
-595.00 UST
Gross Profit:
148 677.06 UST (1 301 319 pips)
Gross Loss:
-137 862.96 UST (1 176 766 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
74 (624.24 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 437.68 UST (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
65.94%
Max deposit load:
39.00%
Latest trade:
54 minutes ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.57
Long Trades:
3 016 (73.06%)
Short Trades:
1 112 (26.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
2.62 UST
Average Profit:
81.33 UST
Average Loss:
-59.94 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-1 814.47 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 928.80 UST (10)
Monthly growth:
20.04%
Annual Forecast:
243.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
750.76 UST
Maximal:
6 887.72 UST (31.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.67% (5 235.27 UST)
By Equity:
8.30% (396.65 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|3872
|EURUSD+
|256
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|10K
|EURUSD+
|767
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|107K
|EURUSD+
|18K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
146%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
UST
UST
16
100%
4 128
44%
66%
1.07
2.62
UST
UST
79%
1:500