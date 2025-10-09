SignalsSections
Luis Fernando Campos Machado

C2GA moderado

Luis Fernando Campos Machado
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 146%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 128
Profit Trades:
1 828 (44.28%)
Loss Trades:
2 300 (55.72%)
Best trade:
686.80 UST
Worst trade:
-595.00 UST
Gross Profit:
148 677.06 UST (1 301 319 pips)
Gross Loss:
-137 862.96 UST (1 176 766 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
74 (624.24 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 437.68 UST (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
65.94%
Max deposit load:
39.00%
Latest trade:
54 minutes ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.57
Long Trades:
3 016 (73.06%)
Short Trades:
1 112 (26.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
2.62 UST
Average Profit:
81.33 UST
Average Loss:
-59.94 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-1 814.47 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 928.80 UST (10)
Monthly growth:
20.04%
Annual Forecast:
243.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
750.76 UST
Maximal:
6 887.72 UST (31.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.67% (5 235.27 UST)
By Equity:
8.30% (396.65 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 3872
EURUSD+ 256
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 10K
EURUSD+ 767
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 107K
EURUSD+ 18K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +686.80 UST
Worst trade: -595 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +624.24 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 814.47 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.13 03:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.12 23:07
No swaps are charged
2026.01.12 23:07
No swaps are charged
2026.01.12 10:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.12 10:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.12 09:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.12 09:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.08 22:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 16:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 17:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 02:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
