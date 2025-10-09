- Growth
Balance
Equity
Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|99
|EURJPY
|70
|EURCAD
|37
|AUDUSD
|27
|EURCHF
|21
|GBPUSD
|20
|AUDJPY
|19
|USDCAD
|8
|GBPJPY
|6
|EURGBP
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-370
|EURJPY
|1
|EURCAD
|-34
|AUDUSD
|5
|EURCHF
|10
|GBPUSD
|-33
|AUDJPY
|-17
|USDCAD
|0
|GBPJPY
|-5
|EURGBP
|-6
|USDCHF
|4
|NZDUSD
|0
|USDJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|-9
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-71K
|EURJPY
|242
|EURCAD
|-1.6K
|AUDUSD
|147
|EURCHF
|504
|GBPUSD
|-1.9K
|AUDJPY
|-1.8K
|USDCAD
|-61
|GBPJPY
|-519
|EURGBP
|-475
|USDCHF
|307
|NZDUSD
|51
|USDJPY
|139
|EURUSD
|-940
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Deposit load
Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.20 × 5
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.25 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.36 × 36
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.50 × 14
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.63 × 16
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.92 × 106
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.97 × 136
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.09 × 512
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.16 × 202
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.41 × 141
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.58 × 648
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.93 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.96 × 1666
SigmaWave FXMetal is a quantitative trading signal focused on major FX pairs and precious metals.
The strategy combines mean-reversion logic with volatility-adaptive filters (sigma levels, AVWAP, and ATR guard-rails) to ensure consistent performance and controlled drawdowns.
The system targets a steady return of 3-5 % per month, maintaining low leverage and strict per-instrument risk limits.
Trading activity is fully automated, with multi-session execution and dynamic regime detection.
Built on discipline, data, and transparency — because long-term trust matters more than short-term gains.
For transparent performance updates and trading insights,
join our public Telegram channel: t.me/SigmaWaveFXMetal
(Informational only — no signals or investment advice.)
