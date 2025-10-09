SignalsSections
Annunziato Cocciolo

SigmaWave FXMetal

Annunziato Cocciolo
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -65%
RoboForex-ECN
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
315
Profit Trades:
201 (63.80%)
Loss Trades:
114 (36.19%)
Best trade:
68.50 USD
Worst trade:
-123.46 USD
Gross Profit:
589.52 USD (45 723 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 043.49 USD (122 811 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (95.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.00 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
73.36%
Max deposit load:
53.50%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.85
Long Trades:
182 (57.78%)
Short Trades:
133 (42.22%)
Profit Factor:
0.56
Expected Payoff:
-1.44 USD
Average Profit:
2.93 USD
Average Loss:
-9.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-208.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-249.67 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-66.15%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
454.52 USD
Maximal:
536.36 USD (69.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.01% (536.37 USD)
By Equity:
45.37% (331.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 99
EURJPY 70
EURCAD 37
AUDUSD 27
EURCHF 21
GBPUSD 20
AUDJPY 19
USDCAD 8
GBPJPY 6
EURGBP 3
USDCHF 2
NZDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
EURUSD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -370
EURJPY 1
EURCAD -34
AUDUSD 5
EURCHF 10
GBPUSD -33
AUDJPY -17
USDCAD 0
GBPJPY -5
EURGBP -6
USDCHF 4
NZDUSD 0
USDJPY 1
EURUSD -9
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -71K
EURJPY 242
EURCAD -1.6K
AUDUSD 147
EURCHF 504
GBPUSD -1.9K
AUDJPY -1.8K
USDCAD -61
GBPJPY -519
EURGBP -475
USDCHF 307
NZDUSD 51
USDJPY 139
EURUSD -940
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +68.50 USD
Worst trade: -123 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -208.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.20 × 5
FXCC1-Trade
0.25 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.36 × 36
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 14
ICMarkets-MT5
0.63 × 16
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 106
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.97 × 136
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.09 × 512
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.16 × 202
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 141
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.58 × 648
Alpari-MT5
1.93 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.96 × 1666
55 more...
SigmaWave FXMetal is a quantitative trading signal focused on major FX pairs and precious metals.
The strategy combines mean-reversion logic with volatility-adaptive filters (sigma levels, AVWAP, and ATR guard-rails) to ensure consistent performance and controlled drawdowns.
The system targets a steady return of 3-5 % per month, maintaining low leverage and strict per-instrument risk limits.
Trading activity is fully automated, with multi-session execution and dynamic regime detection.
Built on discipline, data, and transparency — because long-term trust matters more than short-term gains.

For transparent performance updates and trading insights,
join our public Telegram channel: t.me/SigmaWaveFXMetal
(Informational only — no signals or investment advice.)

2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 10:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 10:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.26 16:44
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 12:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 12:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 11:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 11:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 10:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 10:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 19:21
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 18:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 16:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 12:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 20:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 15:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 13:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.14 11:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 07:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.10 15:34
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
