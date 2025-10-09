SigmaWave FXMetal is a quantitative trading signal focused on major FX pairs and precious metals.

The strategy combines mean-reversion logic with volatility-adaptive filters (sigma levels, AVWAP, and ATR guard-rails) to ensure consistent performance and controlled drawdowns.

The system targets a steady return of 3-5 % per month, maintaining low leverage and strict per-instrument risk limits.

Trading activity is fully automated, with multi-session execution and dynamic regime detection.

Built on discipline, data, and transparency — because long-term trust matters more than short-term gains.

