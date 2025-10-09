SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / SigmaWave FXMetal
Annunziato Cocciolo

SigmaWave FXMetal

Annunziato Cocciolo
0 comentários
12 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 -65%
RoboForex-ECN
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
320
Negociações com lucro:
203 (63.43%)
Negociações com perda:
117 (36.56%)
Melhor negociação:
68.50 USD
Pior negociação:
-123.46 USD
Lucro bruto:
599.27 USD (46 427 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 048.40 USD (123 035 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (95.00 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
95.00 USD (14)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.10
Atividade de negociação:
74.49%
Depósito máximo carregado:
53.50%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
15
Tempo médio de espera:
10 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.84
Negociações longas:
184 (57.50%)
Negociações curtas:
136 (42.50%)
Fator de lucro:
0.57
Valor esperado:
-1.40 USD
Lucro médio:
2.95 USD
Perda média:
-8.96 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-208.01 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-249.67 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
-51.07%
Algotrading:
50%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
454.52 USD
Máximo:
536.36 USD (69.02%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
69.01% (536.37 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
45.37% (331.03 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 99
EURJPY 70
EURCAD 38
AUDUSD 28
GBPUSD 22
EURCHF 21
AUDJPY 20
USDCAD 8
GBPJPY 6
EURGBP 3
USDCHF 2
NZDUSD 1
USDJPY 1
EURUSD 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -370
EURJPY 1
EURCAD -30
AUDUSD 2
GBPUSD -36
EURCHF 10
AUDJPY -11
USDCAD 0
GBPJPY -5
EURGBP -6
USDCHF 4
NZDUSD 0
USDJPY 1
EURUSD -9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD -71K
EURJPY 242
EURCAD -1.3K
AUDUSD 43
GBPUSD -2.1K
EURCHF 504
AUDJPY -1.3K
USDCAD -61
GBPJPY -519
EURGBP -475
USDCHF 307
NZDUSD 51
USDJPY 139
EURUSD -940
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +68.50 USD
Pior negociação: -123 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +95.00 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -208.01 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.20 × 5
FXCC1-Trade
0.25 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.36 × 36
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
FusionMarkets-Live
0.40 × 15
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
Exness-MT5Real7
0.50 × 14
ICMarkets-MT5
0.63 × 16
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 106
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.97 × 136
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.09 × 512
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.16 × 202
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 141
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.58 × 648
Alpari-MT5
1.93 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.96 × 1666
55 mais ...
SigmaWave FXMetal is a quantitative trading signal focused on major FX pairs and precious metals.
The strategy combines mean-reversion logic with volatility-adaptive filters (sigma levels, AVWAP, and ATR guard-rails) to ensure consistent performance and controlled drawdowns.
The system targets a steady return of 3-5 % per month, maintaining low leverage and strict per-instrument risk limits.
Trading activity is fully automated, with multi-session execution and dynamic regime detection.
Built on discipline, data, and transparency — because long-term trust matters more than short-term gains.

For transparent performance updates and trading insights,
join our public Telegram channel: t.me/SigmaWaveFXMetal
(Informational only — no signals or investment advice.)

Sem comentários
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 10:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 10:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.26 16:44
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 12:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 12:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 11:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 11:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 10:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 10:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 19:21
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 18:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 16:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 12:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 20:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 15:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.16 13:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.14 11:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 07:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.10 15:34
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
