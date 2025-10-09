SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / SigmaWave FXMetal
Annunziato Cocciolo

SigmaWave FXMetal

Annunziato Cocciolo
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -5%
RoboForex-ECN
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
11
Profit Trade:
9 (81.81%)
Loss Trade:
2 (18.18%)
Best Trade:
3.37 USD
Worst Trade:
-45.47 USD
Profitto lordo:
9.54 USD (1 123 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-47.02 USD (45 627 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (5.77 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5.77 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.25
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.04%
Ultimo trade:
42 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.81
Long Trade:
4 (36.36%)
Short Trade:
7 (63.64%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.20
Profitto previsto:
-3.41 USD
Profitto medio:
1.06 USD
Perdita media:
-23.51 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-45.47 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-45.47 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
-5.38%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
43.11 USD
Massimale:
46.42 USD (6.64%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.65% (46.45 USD)
Per equità:
7.94% (55.22 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDCAD 3
USDCHF 2
GBPJPY 2
XAUUSD 1
EURJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDCAD 2
USDCHF 4
GBPJPY 2
XAUUSD -46
EURJPY -1
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 0
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDCAD 295
USDCHF 307
GBPJPY 353
XAUUSD -45K
EURJPY -198
AUDUSD 117
NZDUSD 51
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3.37 USD
Worst Trade: -45 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5.77 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -45.47 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 8
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.83 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.19 × 181
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.20 × 56
FPMarkets-Live
2.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.82 × 154
Alpari-MT5
2.83 × 29
Exness-MT5Real10
2.95 × 21
Exness-MT5Real5
3.50 × 202
Exness-MT5Real33
3.75 × 155
Exness-MT5Real28
3.75 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
4.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real19
4.00 × 44
BabilFinancial-LIVE
4.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.25 × 48
OANDA-Live-1
4.67 × 24
ECMarkets-Server
4.83 × 52
VantageInternational-Live 8
4.93 × 14
OctaFX-Real2
5.04 × 28
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.55 × 84
16 più
SigmaWave FXMetal is a quantitative trading signal focused on major FX pairs and precious metals.
The strategy combines mean-reversion logic with volatility-adaptive filters (sigma levels, AVWAP, and ATR guard-rails) to ensure consistent performance and controlled drawdowns.
The system targets a steady return of 3-5 % per month, maintaining low leverage and strict per-instrument risk limits.
Trading activity is fully automated, with multi-session execution and dynamic regime detection.
Built on discipline, data, and transparency — because long-term trust matters more than short-term gains.

For transparent performance updates and trading insights,
join our public Telegram channel: t.me/SigmaWaveFXMetal
(Informational only — no signals or investment advice.)

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.14 11:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 07:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.10 15:34
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 12:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.10 12:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.09 14:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 14:35
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 14:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 14:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.09 14:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
SigmaWave FXMetal
30USD al mese
-5%
0
0
USD
658
USD
1
81%
11
81%
100%
0.20
-3.41
USD
8%
1:100
Copia

