- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|4
|GBPJPY
|2
|XAUUSD
|-46
|EURJPY
|-1
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|0
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDCAD
|295
|USDCHF
|307
|GBPJPY
|353
|XAUUSD
|-45K
|EURJPY
|-198
|AUDUSD
|117
|NZDUSD
|51
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 8
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.83 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.19 × 181
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.20 × 56
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.82 × 154
|
Alpari-MT5
|2.83 × 29
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|2.95 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.50 × 202
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|3.75 × 155
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|3.75 × 4
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real19
|4.00 × 44
|
BabilFinancial-LIVE
|4.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|4.25 × 48
|
OANDA-Live-1
|4.67 × 24
|
ECMarkets-Server
|4.83 × 52
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|4.93 × 14
|
OctaFX-Real2
|5.04 × 28
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|5.55 × 84
SigmaWave FXMetal is a quantitative trading signal focused on major FX pairs and precious metals.
The strategy combines mean-reversion logic with volatility-adaptive filters (sigma levels, AVWAP, and ATR guard-rails) to ensure consistent performance and controlled drawdowns.
The system targets a steady return of 3-5 % per month, maintaining low leverage and strict per-instrument risk limits.
Trading activity is fully automated, with multi-session execution and dynamic regime detection.
Built on discipline, data, and transparency — because long-term trust matters more than short-term gains.
For transparent performance updates and trading insights,
join our public Telegram channel: t.me/SigmaWaveFXMetal
(Informational only — no signals or investment advice.)
