SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SNOW EAGLE
Gianluca Guarino

SNOW EAGLE

Gianluca Guarino
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 8%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
287
Profit Trades:
202 (70.38%)
Loss Trades:
85 (29.62%)
Best trade:
37.70 EUR
Worst trade:
-32.84 EUR
Gross Profit:
765.63 EUR (36 112 pips)
Gross Loss:
-454.66 EUR (29 081 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (43.29 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.52 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
97.08%
Max deposit load:
43.12%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.50
Long Trades:
118 (41.11%)
Short Trades:
169 (58.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
1.08 EUR
Average Profit:
3.79 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.35 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-207.56 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-207.56 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
0.74%
Annual Forecast:
8.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
207.96 EUR (4.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.72% (207.56 EUR)
By Equity:
10.15% (430.98 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 276
AUDCAD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 343
AUDCAD 12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 6.3K
AUDCAD 768
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +37.70 EUR
Worst trade: -33 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.29 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -207.56 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCC-Live
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.00 × 1
InfinoxCapitalLimited-InfinoxUK3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 9
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.15 × 27
ICMarkets-Live09
0.25 × 8
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.33 × 3
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live06
0.74 × 35
Exness-Real3
1.00 × 5
XMTrading-Real 12
1.00 × 1
BCS-Real
1.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.14 × 7
Tickmill-Live
1.35 × 17
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.50 × 2
Darwinex-Live
1.52 × 48
Tickmill-Live02
1.58 × 24
TickmillUK-Live03
1.80 × 15
ICMarkets-Live04
1.94 × 16
Tickmill-Live04
2.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 11
2.00 × 1
86 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

We have set our proprietary expert 'MG' on this signal.

works only on NZDCAD.

stop loss 30% of drawdown.

0.01 lots every 4000.

Minimum recommended capital 4000$.

No reviews
2025.10.16 15:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.09 05:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SNOW EAGLE
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
4.3K
EUR
23
100%
287
70%
97%
1.68
1.08
EUR
10%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.