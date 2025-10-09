- Growth
Trades:
287
Profit Trades:
202 (70.38%)
Loss Trades:
85 (29.62%)
Best trade:
37.70 EUR
Worst trade:
-32.84 EUR
Gross Profit:
765.63 EUR (36 112 pips)
Gross Loss:
-454.66 EUR (29 081 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (43.29 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.52 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
97.08%
Max deposit load:
43.12%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.50
Long Trades:
118 (41.11%)
Short Trades:
169 (58.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
1.08 EUR
Average Profit:
3.79 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.35 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-207.56 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-207.56 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
0.74%
Annual Forecast:
8.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
207.96 EUR (4.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.72% (207.56 EUR)
By Equity:
10.15% (430.98 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|276
|AUDCAD
|11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|343
|AUDCAD
|12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|6.3K
|AUDCAD
|768
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +37.70 EUR
Worst trade: -33 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.29 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -207.56 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.00 × 1
|
InfinoxCapitalLimited-InfinoxUK3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 9
|
GerchikCo-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.15 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.25 × 8
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.74 × 35
|
Exness-Real3
|1.00 × 5
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|1.00 × 1
|
BCS-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.14 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.35 × 17
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.52 × 48
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.58 × 24
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.80 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|1.94 × 16
|
Tickmill-Live04
|2.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 11
|2.00 × 1
We have set our proprietary expert 'MG' on this signal.
works only on NZDCAD.
stop loss 30% of drawdown.
0.01 lots every 4000.
Minimum recommended capital 4000$.
No reviews
