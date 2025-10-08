- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
251
Profit Trades:
105 (41.83%)
Loss Trades:
146 (58.17%)
Best trade:
1 191.41 EUR
Worst trade:
-763.58 EUR
Gross Profit:
12 937.20 EUR (239 806 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 238.56 EUR (7 349 880 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (3 105.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 753.25 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
18.90%
Max deposit load:
61.92%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.77
Long Trades:
182 (72.51%)
Short Trades:
69 (27.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
18.72 EUR
Average Profit:
123.21 EUR
Average Loss:
-56.43 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-570.02 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 576.71 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
7.94%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 892.23 EUR
Maximal:
2 653.55 EUR (4.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.87% (2 470.21 EUR)
By Equity:
3.79% (2 023.52 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XBTUSD.lmx
|77
|GBPCAD.lmx
|57
|XETUSD.lmx
|49
|EURCAD.lmx
|12
|EURAUD.lmx
|12
|EURSGD.lmx
|11
|XAUUSD.lmx
|7
|GBPAUD.lmx
|6
|XAGUSD.lmx
|6
|GBPUSD.lmx
|4
|XAUUSDm.lmx
|4
|EURGBP.lmx
|3
|USDCAD.lmx
|1
|XSLUSD.lmx
|1
|CHFJPY.lmx
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XBTUSD.lmx
|-2.6K
|GBPCAD.lmx
|-1.5K
|XETUSD.lmx
|-300
|EURCAD.lmx
|122
|EURAUD.lmx
|38
|EURSGD.lmx
|-222
|XAUUSD.lmx
|3.5K
|GBPAUD.lmx
|42
|XAGUSD.lmx
|7.6K
|GBPUSD.lmx
|-282
|XAUUSDm.lmx
|-1.4K
|EURGBP.lmx
|367
|USDCAD.lmx
|0
|XSLUSD.lmx
|-3
|CHFJPY.lmx
|0
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XBTUSD.lmx
|-7.2M
|GBPCAD.lmx
|-669
|XETUSD.lmx
|1.4K
|EURCAD.lmx
|140
|EURAUD.lmx
|319
|EURSGD.lmx
|72
|XAUUSD.lmx
|55K
|GBPAUD.lmx
|156
|XAGUSD.lmx
|22K
|GBPUSD.lmx
|-31
|XAUUSDm.lmx
|-185
|EURGBP.lmx
|112
|USDCAD.lmx
|51
|XSLUSD.lmx
|0
|CHFJPY.lmx
|34
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 191.41 EUR
Worst trade: -764 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 105.65 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -570.02 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LMAX-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Institutionnal account running Remstone Expert Advisor with parameters:
- Risk : 1 %
More info @ remstone.eu
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
149 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
USD
55K
EUR
EUR
11
98%
251
41%
19%
1.57
18.72
EUR
EUR
5%
1:100