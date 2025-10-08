SignalsSections
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 9%
LMAX-LIVE
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
251
Profit Trades:
105 (41.83%)
Loss Trades:
146 (58.17%)
Best trade:
1 191.41 EUR
Worst trade:
-763.58 EUR
Gross Profit:
12 937.20 EUR (239 806 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 238.56 EUR (7 349 880 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (3 105.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 753.25 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
18.90%
Max deposit load:
61.92%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.77
Long Trades:
182 (72.51%)
Short Trades:
69 (27.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
18.72 EUR
Average Profit:
123.21 EUR
Average Loss:
-56.43 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-570.02 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 576.71 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
7.94%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 892.23 EUR
Maximal:
2 653.55 EUR (4.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.87% (2 470.21 EUR)
By Equity:
3.79% (2 023.52 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XBTUSD.lmx 77
GBPCAD.lmx 57
XETUSD.lmx 49
EURCAD.lmx 12
EURAUD.lmx 12
EURSGD.lmx 11
XAUUSD.lmx 7
GBPAUD.lmx 6
XAGUSD.lmx 6
GBPUSD.lmx 4
XAUUSDm.lmx 4
EURGBP.lmx 3
USDCAD.lmx 1
XSLUSD.lmx 1
CHFJPY.lmx 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XBTUSD.lmx -2.6K
GBPCAD.lmx -1.5K
XETUSD.lmx -300
EURCAD.lmx 122
EURAUD.lmx 38
EURSGD.lmx -222
XAUUSD.lmx 3.5K
GBPAUD.lmx 42
XAGUSD.lmx 7.6K
GBPUSD.lmx -282
XAUUSDm.lmx -1.4K
EURGBP.lmx 367
USDCAD.lmx 0
XSLUSD.lmx -3
CHFJPY.lmx 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XBTUSD.lmx -7.2M
GBPCAD.lmx -669
XETUSD.lmx 1.4K
EURCAD.lmx 140
EURAUD.lmx 319
EURSGD.lmx 72
XAUUSD.lmx 55K
GBPAUD.lmx 156
XAGUSD.lmx 22K
GBPUSD.lmx -31
XAUUSDm.lmx -185
EURGBP.lmx 112
USDCAD.lmx 51
XSLUSD.lmx 0
CHFJPY.lmx 34
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 191.41 EUR
Worst trade: -764 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 105.65 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -570.02 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LMAX-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Institutionnal account running Remstone Expert Advisor with parameters:

  • Risk : 1 %

More info @ remstone.eu

2025.12.18 01:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 09:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 21:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 20:41
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 22:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 19:02
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 01:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 22:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 03:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.15 21:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.09 00:18
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.09 00:18
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.08 11:42
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 11:42
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 11:42
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.08 11:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.08 11:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
