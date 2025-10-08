SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Richie nabati
Rici Nugrah Putra

Richie nabati

Rici Nugrah Putra
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 56%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
564
Profit Trades:
218 (38.65%)
Loss Trades:
346 (61.35%)
Best trade:
2 689.20 USD
Worst trade:
-1 510.20 USD
Gross Profit:
180 728.03 USD (745 730 pips)
Gross Loss:
-162 386.05 USD (679 575 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (9 065.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 298.63 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
67.04%
Max deposit load:
6.61%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.75
Long Trades:
367 (65.07%)
Short Trades:
197 (34.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
32.52 USD
Average Profit:
829.03 USD
Average Loss:
-469.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-8 248.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 628.71 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-6.09%
Annual Forecast:
-73.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14 423.08 USD
Maximal:
24 448.90 USD (66.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.09% (24 448.90 USD)
By Equity:
3.68% (2 068.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 534
GBPJPY 6
EURJPY 6
USDJPY 4
AUDJPY 4
CADJPY 3
CHFJPY 3
NZDJPY 3
USDCAD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 17K
GBPJPY -353
EURJPY 1.4K
USDJPY 206
AUDJPY -10
CADJPY -334
CHFJPY -781
NZDJPY 1.5K
USDCAD -170
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 60K
GBPJPY 2.1K
EURJPY 2.8K
USDJPY 527
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -1K
CHFJPY -1K
NZDJPY 3K
USDCAD -400
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 689.20 USD
Worst trade: -1 510 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +9 065.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 248.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 20
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 4
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
284 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 16:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 07:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 07:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 10:25
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.4% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 10:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Richie nabati
30 USD per month
56%
0
0
USD
52K
USD
32
0%
564
38%
67%
1.11
32.52
USD
55%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.