Trades:
564
Profit Trades:
218 (38.65%)
Loss Trades:
346 (61.35%)
Best trade:
2 689.20 USD
Worst trade:
-1 510.20 USD
Gross Profit:
180 728.03 USD (745 730 pips)
Gross Loss:
-162 386.05 USD (679 575 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (9 065.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 298.63 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
67.04%
Max deposit load:
6.61%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.75
Long Trades:
367 (65.07%)
Short Trades:
197 (34.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
32.52 USD
Average Profit:
829.03 USD
Average Loss:
-469.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-8 248.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 628.71 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-6.09%
Annual Forecast:
-73.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14 423.08 USD
Maximal:
24 448.90 USD (66.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.09% (24 448.90 USD)
By Equity:
3.68% (2 068.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|534
|GBPJPY
|6
|EURJPY
|6
|USDJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|CADJPY
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|USDCAD
|1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|17K
|GBPJPY
|-353
|EURJPY
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|206
|AUDJPY
|-10
|CADJPY
|-334
|CHFJPY
|-781
|NZDJPY
|1.5K
|USDCAD
|-170
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|60K
|GBPJPY
|2.1K
|EURJPY
|2.8K
|USDJPY
|527
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|3K
|USDCAD
|-400
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 689.20 USD
Worst trade: -1 510 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +9 065.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 248.59 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 20
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
