Yong Lian Ning

Nyl6012

Yong Lian Ning
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 183%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
365
Profit Trades:
268 (73.42%)
Loss Trades:
97 (26.58%)
Best trade:
2 447.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1 521.00 USD
Gross Profit:
48 382.00 USD (99 769 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30 084.99 USD (60 772 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (8 410.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 506.00 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
0.35%
Max deposit load:
11.65%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.53
Long Trades:
212 (58.08%)
Short Trades:
153 (41.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
50.13 USD
Average Profit:
180.53 USD
Average Loss:
-310.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-5 449.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 221.00 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
13.02%
Annual Forecast:
157.93%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
410.91 USD
Maximal:
7 221.00 USD (37.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.79% (7 221.00 USD)
By Equity:
5.65% (1 065.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 244
USDJPY.i 121
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.i 19K
USDJPY.i -382
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.i 39K
USDJPY.i -83
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 447.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 521 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 410.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 449.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlueberryMarkets-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

趋势策略
No reviews
2025.12.11 16:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 20:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 02:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 07:33
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.16% of days out of 139 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
