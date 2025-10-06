SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Jizi101
Emmanuel Lawal

Jizi101

Emmanuel Lawal
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 -2%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
641
Profit Trades:
512 (79.87%)
Loss Trades:
129 (20.12%)
Best trade:
19.59 USD
Worst trade:
-157.56 USD
Gross Profit:
884.45 USD (301 208 pips)
Gross Loss:
-833.68 USD (191 474 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (32.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.00 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
12.27%
Max deposit load:
17.66%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
319
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.18
Long Trades:
441 (68.80%)
Short Trades:
200 (31.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.08 USD
Average Profit:
1.73 USD
Average Loss:
-6.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-53.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-206.50 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
23.93%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
135.14 USD
Maximal:
288.11 USD (38.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.14% (288.11 USD)
By Equity:
64.46% (508.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 602
BTCUSD 29
AUDCAD+ 9
XAGUSD+ 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 26
BTCUSD 7
AUDCAD+ 12
XAGUSD+ 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 30K
BTCUSD 80K
AUDCAD+ 251
XAGUSD+ 62
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.59 USD
Worst trade: -158 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

SMC
No reviews
2025.12.19 07:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 07:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 15:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 16:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 14:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.14 13:22
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.19 17:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.09 04:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.08 09:33
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.06 21:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.06 21:15
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
