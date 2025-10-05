- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
32 (94.11%)
Loss Trades:
2 (5.88%)
Best trade:
3.16 USD
Worst trade:
-1.35 USD
Gross Profit:
24.32 USD (3 667 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.49 USD (237 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (16.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.80 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.78
Trading activity:
5.37%
Max deposit load:
9.24%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
15.16
Long Trades:
18 (52.94%)
Short Trades:
16 (47.06%)
Profit Factor:
9.77
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
0.76 USD
Average Loss:
-1.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.35 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
1.44 USD (1.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.19% (1.38 USD)
By Equity:
10.44% (10.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD+
|7
|GBPJPY+
|4
|GBPAUD+
|3
|AUDCAD+
|3
|EURNZD+
|3
|EURUSD+
|3
|USDCAD+
|3
|AUDNZD+
|3
|USDCHF+
|2
|GBPCAD+
|1
|CADCHF+
|1
|EURAUD+
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD+
|4
|GBPJPY+
|4
|GBPAUD+
|4
|AUDCAD+
|2
|EURNZD+
|3
|EURUSD+
|1
|USDCAD+
|1
|AUDNZD+
|0
|USDCHF+
|1
|GBPCAD+
|1
|CADCHF+
|1
|EURAUD+
|0
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD+
|559
|GBPJPY+
|688
|GBPAUD+
|626
|AUDCAD+
|319
|EURNZD+
|589
|EURUSD+
|153
|USDCAD+
|215
|AUDNZD+
|-21
|USDCHF+
|91
|GBPCAD+
|108
|CADCHF+
|52
|EURAUD+
|51
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.16 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Breakthrough Strategy EA
version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52858
version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23001
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
122
USD
USD
12
100%
34
94%
5%
9.76
0.64
USD
USD
10%
1:500