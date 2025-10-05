SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Breakthrough Strategy
Konstantin Kulikov

Breakthrough Strategy

Konstantin Kulikov
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
VantageInternational-Live 10
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
32 (94.11%)
Loss Trades:
2 (5.88%)
Best trade:
3.16 USD
Worst trade:
-1.35 USD
Gross Profit:
24.32 USD (3 667 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.49 USD (237 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (16.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.80 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.78
Trading activity:
5.37%
Max deposit load:
9.24%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
15.16
Long Trades:
18 (52.94%)
Short Trades:
16 (47.06%)
Profit Factor:
9.77
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
0.76 USD
Average Loss:
-1.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.35 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
1.44 USD (1.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.19% (1.38 USD)
By Equity:
10.44% (10.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCAD+ 7
GBPJPY+ 4
GBPAUD+ 3
AUDCAD+ 3
EURNZD+ 3
EURUSD+ 3
USDCAD+ 3
AUDNZD+ 3
USDCHF+ 2
GBPCAD+ 1
CADCHF+ 1
EURAUD+ 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD+ 4
GBPJPY+ 4
GBPAUD+ 4
AUDCAD+ 2
EURNZD+ 3
EURUSD+ 1
USDCAD+ 1
AUDNZD+ 0
USDCHF+ 1
GBPCAD+ 1
CADCHF+ 1
EURAUD+ 0
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD+ 559
GBPJPY+ 688
GBPAUD+ 626
AUDCAD+ 319
EURNZD+ 589
EURUSD+ 153
USDCAD+ 215
AUDNZD+ -21
USDCHF+ 91
GBPCAD+ 108
CADCHF+ 52
EURAUD+ 51
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.16 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Breakthrough Strategy EA

version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52858

version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23001

No reviews
2025.12.13 00:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.08 00:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.26 22:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.26 21:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 20:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 03:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.05 20:03
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.05 20:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 20:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Breakthrough Strategy
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
122
USD
12
100%
34
94%
5%
9.76
0.64
USD
10%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.