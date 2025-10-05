SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Nur Komariyah Vantage
Bayu Satria Putra Wahana

Nur Komariyah Vantage

Bayu Satria Putra Wahana
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 128%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
225
Profit Trades:
135 (60.00%)
Loss Trades:
90 (40.00%)
Best trade:
458.50 USD
Worst trade:
-207.30 USD
Gross Profit:
10 432.54 USD (230 819 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 590.72 USD (187 802 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (515.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
807.92 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
51.00%
Max deposit load:
4.35%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.47
Long Trades:
124 (55.11%)
Short Trades:
101 (44.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
3.74 USD
Average Profit:
77.28 USD
Average Loss:
-106.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 044.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 044.99 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-19.87%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
1 802.77 USD (68.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.07% (1 802.68 USD)
By Equity:
8.84% (77.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 225
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 842
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 43K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +458.50 USD
Worst trade: -207 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +515.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 044.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

FastScalp VIP
No reviews
2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 12:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 16:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 14:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 10:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 21:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 20:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 14:09
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 12:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 17:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 19:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.31 19:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 18:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.31 17:18
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.31 17:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 13:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.21 10:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 09:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nur Komariyah Vantage
500 USD per month
128%
0
0
USD
842
USD
13
99%
225
60%
51%
1.08
3.74
USD
69%
1:500
Copy

