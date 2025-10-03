SignalsSections
Alecsandr Krasotenko

Golden Ray

Alecsandr Krasotenko
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -67%
InstaFinance-Europe.com
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
371
Profit Trades:
308 (83.01%)
Loss Trades:
63 (16.98%)
Best trade:
1.97 USD
Worst trade:
-27.56 USD
Gross Profit:
31.12 USD (197 204 pips)
Gross Loss:
-59.72 USD (150 059 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (9.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.92 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
37.53%
Max deposit load:
49.31%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.63
Long Trades:
371 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.52
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 USD
Average Profit:
0.10 USD
Average Loss:
-0.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-8.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.56 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.23%
Annual Forecast:
136.30%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42.18 USD
Maximal:
45.41 USD (342.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.58% (45.41 USD)
By Equity:
55.13% (22.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
#SPX 325
#NDX 42
GOLD 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
#SPX 5
#NDX 4
GOLD -38
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
#SPX 46K
#NDX 4.2K
GOLD -3.8K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.97 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-Europe.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Автоматизированная торговля на индексе S&P 500. Рекомендуемый депозит 50$ на каждые 0.01 лота.
No reviews
2025.11.28 17:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 22:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 21:19
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 20:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 15:59
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 21:02
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 20:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 02:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 01:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 00:39
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 21:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 19:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 14:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 13:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 14:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.03 06:09
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.03 05:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
