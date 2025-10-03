- Growth
Trades:
371
Profit Trades:
308 (83.01%)
Loss Trades:
63 (16.98%)
Best trade:
1.97 USD
Worst trade:
-27.56 USD
Gross Profit:
31.12 USD (197 204 pips)
Gross Loss:
-59.72 USD (150 059 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (9.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.92 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
37.53%
Max deposit load:
49.31%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.63
Long Trades:
371 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.52
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 USD
Average Profit:
0.10 USD
Average Loss:
-0.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-8.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.56 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.23%
Annual Forecast:
136.30%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42.18 USD
Maximal:
45.41 USD (342.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.58% (45.41 USD)
By Equity:
55.13% (22.69 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|#SPX
|325
|#NDX
|42
|GOLD
|4
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|#SPX
|5
|#NDX
|4
|GOLD
|-38
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|#SPX
|46K
|#NDX
|4.2K
|GOLD
|-3.8K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.97 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.13 USD
Автоматизированная торговля на индексе S&P 500. Рекомендуемый депозит 50$ на каждые 0.01 лота.
