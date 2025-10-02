- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
205
Profit Trades:
183 (89.26%)
Loss Trades:
22 (10.73%)
Best trade:
174.06 USD
Worst trade:
-307.72 USD
Gross Profit:
5 116.49 USD (86 393 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 779.92 USD (33 272 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (310.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
606.50 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
65.78%
Max deposit load:
3.86%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.98
Long Trades:
124 (60.49%)
Short Trades:
81 (39.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
11.40 USD
Average Profit:
27.96 USD
Average Loss:
-126.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-776.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-776.67 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.61%
Annual Forecast:
55.90%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.66 USD
Maximal:
784.31 USD (21.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.44% (783.47 USD)
By Equity:
9.63% (300.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|126
|GBPUSD
|43
|GBPNZD
|8
|AUDCAD
|5
|GBPAUD
|4
|EURAUD
|4
|EURJPY
|3
|EURCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|539
|GBPNZD
|48
|AUDCAD
|23
|GBPAUD
|60
|EURAUD
|79
|EURJPY
|85
|EURCAD
|17
|AUDUSD
|10
|CADJPY
|-94
|GBPCAD
|28
|USDCAD
|9
|AUDJPY
|13
|EURUSD
|14
|NZDCAD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|46K
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|GBPNZD
|-1.8K
|AUDCAD
|469
|GBPAUD
|1.8K
|EURAUD
|2.4K
|EURJPY
|2K
|EURCAD
|626
|AUDUSD
|152
|CADJPY
|-1.7K
|GBPCAD
|464
|USDCAD
|317
|AUDJPY
|748
|EURUSD
|109
|NZDCAD
|49
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +174.06 USD
Worst trade: -308 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +310.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -776.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
