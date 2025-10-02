SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Multipair Scalper Low Risk
Lee Wai Chong

Multipair Scalper Low Risk

Lee Wai Chong
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 131%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
205
Profit Trades:
183 (89.26%)
Loss Trades:
22 (10.73%)
Best trade:
174.06 USD
Worst trade:
-307.72 USD
Gross Profit:
5 116.49 USD (86 393 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 779.92 USD (33 272 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (310.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
606.50 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
65.78%
Max deposit load:
3.86%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.98
Long Trades:
124 (60.49%)
Short Trades:
81 (39.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
11.40 USD
Average Profit:
27.96 USD
Average Loss:
-126.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-776.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-776.67 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.61%
Annual Forecast:
55.90%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.66 USD
Maximal:
784.31 USD (21.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.44% (783.47 USD)
By Equity:
9.63% (300.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 126
GBPUSD 43
GBPNZD 8
AUDCAD 5
GBPAUD 4
EURAUD 4
EURJPY 3
EURCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
CADJPY 2
GBPCAD 2
USDCAD 1
AUDJPY 1
EURUSD 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD 539
GBPNZD 48
AUDCAD 23
GBPAUD 60
EURAUD 79
EURJPY 85
EURCAD 17
AUDUSD 10
CADJPY -94
GBPCAD 28
USDCAD 9
AUDJPY 13
EURUSD 14
NZDCAD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 46K
GBPUSD 1.7K
GBPNZD -1.8K
AUDCAD 469
GBPAUD 1.8K
EURAUD 2.4K
EURJPY 2K
EURCAD 626
AUDUSD 152
CADJPY -1.7K
GBPCAD 464
USDCAD 317
AUDJPY 748
EURUSD 109
NZDCAD 49
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +174.06 USD
Worst trade: -308 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +310.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -776.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
7.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real5
7.80 × 15
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Contact me for the copy trading service.
No reviews
2026.01.07 09:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.05 16:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 02:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 07:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.01 20:49
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 14:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 14:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.15 04:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.15 03:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.06 16:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.06 15:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 15:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.02 15:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 09:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 09:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 09:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Multipair Scalper Low Risk
40 USD per month
131%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
14
93%
205
89%
66%
1.84
11.40
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.