Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BuBat Manual daytrade
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli

BuBat Manual daytrade

Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -14%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
438
Profit Trades:
215 (49.08%)
Loss Trades:
223 (50.91%)
Best trade:
88.00 USD
Worst trade:
-68.54 USD
Gross Profit:
2 177.23 USD (194 246 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 175.46 USD (196 468 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (62.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
142.47 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
24.79%
Max deposit load:
239.22%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
305 (69.63%)
Short Trades:
133 (30.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
10.13 USD
Average Loss:
-9.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-157.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-209.39 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-53.09%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
68.04 USD
Maximal:
516.04 USD (94.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
97.70% (516.04 USD)
By Equity:
70.15% (8.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 429
USDJPY 6
EURUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -2
USDJPY 2
EURUSD 2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -2.8K
USDJPY 363
EURUSD 176
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +88.00 USD
Worst trade: -69 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -157.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 11
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 6
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 2
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Conotoxia-Server
0.00 × 1
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 43
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 1
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 9
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 10
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 4
GerchikCo-MT5
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 2
GFXGilgamesh-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
BenchMark-Server
0.00 × 1
249 more...
I trade this manually
No reviews
2025.12.12 02:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 01:07
High current drawdown in 44% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 20:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 19:01
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 08:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 07:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 05:22
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 19:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 18:13
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 03:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 06:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 17:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 09:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 08:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 06:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.