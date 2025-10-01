- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
438
Profit Trades:
215 (49.08%)
Loss Trades:
223 (50.91%)
Best trade:
88.00 USD
Worst trade:
-68.54 USD
Gross Profit:
2 177.23 USD (194 246 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 175.46 USD (196 468 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (62.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
142.47 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
24.79%
Max deposit load:
239.22%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
305 (69.63%)
Short Trades:
133 (30.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
10.13 USD
Average Loss:
-9.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-157.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-209.39 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-53.09%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
68.04 USD
Maximal:
516.04 USD (94.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
97.70% (516.04 USD)
By Equity:
70.15% (8.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|429
|USDJPY
|6
|EURUSD
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-2
|USDJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.8K
|USDJPY
|363
|EURUSD
|176
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +88.00 USD
Worst trade: -69 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -157.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TengriSecurities-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Conotoxia-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.00 × 43
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 10
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GerchikCo-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXGilgamesh-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
BenchMark-Server
|0.00 × 1
I trade this manually
