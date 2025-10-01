- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
408
Profit Trades:
273 (66.91%)
Loss Trades:
135 (33.09%)
Best trade:
445.50 USD
Worst trade:
-273.03 USD
Gross Profit:
4 830.04 USD (1 482 223 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 999.41 USD (1 320 761 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (88.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
445.50 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
15.57%
Max deposit load:
45.40%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.51
Long Trades:
201 (49.26%)
Short Trades:
207 (50.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
4.49 USD
Average Profit:
17.69 USD
Average Loss:
-22.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-406.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-406.23 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
9.41%
Annual Forecast:
114.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.53 USD
Maximal:
406.23 USD (14.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.39% (295.26 USD)
By Equity:
8.58% (342.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|408
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|161K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +445.50 USD
Worst trade: -273 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +88.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -406.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
More stable one order at a time, with stop loss. The loss doubles.It is recommended to invest more than US$2,000. It is a shock strategy and does not open orders unilaterally.
