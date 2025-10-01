SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold win2025
Zheng Zhang

Gold win2025

Zheng Zhang
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 66%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
408
Profit Trades:
273 (66.91%)
Loss Trades:
135 (33.09%)
Best trade:
445.50 USD
Worst trade:
-273.03 USD
Gross Profit:
4 830.04 USD (1 482 223 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 999.41 USD (1 320 761 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (88.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
445.50 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
15.57%
Max deposit load:
45.40%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.51
Long Trades:
201 (49.26%)
Short Trades:
207 (50.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
4.49 USD
Average Profit:
17.69 USD
Average Loss:
-22.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-406.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-406.23 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
9.41%
Annual Forecast:
114.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.53 USD
Maximal:
406.23 USD (14.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.39% (295.26 USD)
By Equity:
8.58% (342.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 408
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 161K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +445.50 USD
Worst trade: -273 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +88.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -406.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
More stable one order at a time, with stop loss. The loss doubles.It is recommended to invest more than US$2,000. It is a shock strategy and does not open orders unilaterally.
No reviews
2025.12.08 10:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 19:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 01:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 00:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 18:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 07:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 13:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.01 15:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 15:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold win2025
30 USD per month
66%
0
0
USD
3.5K
USD
14
100%
408
66%
16%
1.61
4.49
USD
17%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.