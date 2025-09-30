- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
83 (64.34%)
Loss Trades:
46 (35.66%)
Best trade:
2 680.42 HKD
Worst trade:
-1 297.87 HKD
Gross Profit:
46 794.90 HKD (270 124 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 728.08 HKD (113 121 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (3 489.85 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 607.06 HKD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
54.65%
Max deposit load:
4.20%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.67
Long Trades:
114 (88.37%)
Short Trades:
15 (11.63%)
Profit Factor:
3.18
Expected Payoff:
248.58 HKD
Average Profit:
563.79 HKD
Average Loss:
-320.18 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-3 548.88 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 548.88 HKD (10)
Monthly growth:
17.28%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
142.79 HKD
Maximal:
4 179.18 HKD (5.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.85% (4 179.18 HKD)
By Equity:
5.34% (2 900.65 HKD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|81
|GBPJPY
|42
|DJ30.r
|5
|USDHKD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.3K
|GBPJPY
|830
|DJ30.r
|-13
|USDHKD
|10
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|155K
|GBPJPY
|14K
|DJ30.r
|-13K
|USDHKD
|229
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 680.42 HKD
Worst trade: -1 298 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 489.85 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 548.88 HKD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Algo trading with breakthrough stragegies.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
64%
0
0
USD
USD
82K
HKD
HKD
13
96%
129
64%
55%
3.17
248.58
HKD
HKD
6%
1:500