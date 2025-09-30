SignalsSections
Yip Hung Wong

Gold Mining

Yip Hung Wong
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 64%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
83 (64.34%)
Loss Trades:
46 (35.66%)
Best trade:
2 680.42 HKD
Worst trade:
-1 297.87 HKD
Gross Profit:
46 794.90 HKD (270 124 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 728.08 HKD (113 121 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (3 489.85 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 607.06 HKD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
54.65%
Max deposit load:
4.20%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.67
Long Trades:
114 (88.37%)
Short Trades:
15 (11.63%)
Profit Factor:
3.18
Expected Payoff:
248.58 HKD
Average Profit:
563.79 HKD
Average Loss:
-320.18 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-3 548.88 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 548.88 HKD (10)
Monthly growth:
17.28%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
142.79 HKD
Maximal:
4 179.18 HKD (5.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.85% (4 179.18 HKD)
By Equity:
5.34% (2 900.65 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 81
GBPJPY 42
DJ30.r 5
USDHKD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.3K
GBPJPY 830
DJ30.r -13
USDHKD 10
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 155K
GBPJPY 14K
DJ30.r -13K
USDHKD 229
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 680.42 HKD
Worst trade: -1 298 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 489.85 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 548.88 HKD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Algo trading with breakthrough stragegies.
No reviews
2025.12.08 04:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 06:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.03 15:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 14:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.30 06:13
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.30 06:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.30 06:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
