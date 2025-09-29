SignalsSections
Bayu Satria Putra Wahana

Wiwin Vantage

Bayu Satria Putra Wahana
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 153%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
276
Profit Trades:
175 (63.40%)
Loss Trades:
101 (36.59%)
Best trade:
366.80 USD
Worst trade:
-366.30 USD
Gross Profit:
14 765.27 USD (302 619 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 151.96 USD (697 827 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 206.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 206.20 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
49.38%
Max deposit load:
52.69%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.71
Long Trades:
160 (57.97%)
Short Trades:
116 (42.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
5.85 USD
Average Profit:
84.37 USD
Average Loss:
-130.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 451.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 451.33 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-22.89%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.68 USD
Maximal:
2 257.31 USD (50.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
67.48% (2 257.25 USD)
By Equity:
9.12% (79.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 272
BTCUSD 3
ETHUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 1.7K
BTCUSD -46
ETHUSD 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 63K
BTCUSD -461K
ETHUSD 3.2K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +366.80 USD
Worst trade: -366 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 206.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 451.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
FastScalp VIP
No reviews
2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 17:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 13:21
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 18:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 20:41
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 17:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 09:51
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 20:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 14:09
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.9% of days out of 77 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 18:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 05:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 14:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.48% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 10:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 09:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.04 15:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 17:12
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 11:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 08:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 17:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 18:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
