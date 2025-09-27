- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 376
Profit Trades:
1 931 (81.27%)
Loss Trades:
445 (18.73%)
Best trade:
1 357.21 USD
Worst trade:
-769.66 USD
Gross Profit:
50 194.93 USD (4 569 547 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 375.01 USD (2 306 161 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (685.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 011.12 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
88.25%
Max deposit load:
5.55%
Latest trade:
53 minutes ago
Trades per week:
207
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.82
Long Trades:
1 487 (62.58%)
Short Trades:
889 (37.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
9.18 USD
Average Profit:
25.99 USD
Average Loss:
-63.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-3 606.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 606.01 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
10.17%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 709.66 USD (6.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.58% (5 709.66 USD)
By Equity:
16.27% (11 411.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|987
|GBPUSD
|322
|GBPJPY
|298
|BTCUSD
|158
|USDCHF
|130
|USDJPY
|114
|EURCAD
|111
|EURUSD
|102
|EURNZD
|87
|AUDUSD
|60
|DE40
|5
|GBPNZD
|2
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|9.9K
|GBPUSD
|4K
|GBPJPY
|644
|BTCUSD
|3K
|USDCHF
|1.3K
|USDJPY
|-451
|EURCAD
|1.1K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|EURNZD
|480
|AUDUSD
|630
|DE40
|20
|GBPNZD
|39
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|80K
|GBPUSD
|7.7K
|GBPJPY
|979
|BTCUSD
|2.2M
|USDCHF
|250
|USDJPY
|-7.2K
|EURCAD
|3.5K
|EURUSD
|3.7K
|EURNZD
|2.5K
|AUDUSD
|1.9K
|DE40
|6.4K
|GBPNZD
|232
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 357.21 USD
Worst trade: -770 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +685.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 606.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 4
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.17 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.44 × 222
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.64 × 2314
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.67 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.68 × 3600
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.69 × 1180
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.69 × 74
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.77 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.83 × 54
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.84 × 105
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.91 × 78
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.02 × 1508
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.05 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.15 × 1185
|
Tickcopy-Real
|1.20 × 5
