Emad Soliman

Alomda 60

Emad Soliman
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 36%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 376
Profit Trades:
1 931 (81.27%)
Loss Trades:
445 (18.73%)
Best trade:
1 357.21 USD
Worst trade:
-769.66 USD
Gross Profit:
50 194.93 USD (4 569 547 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 375.01 USD (2 306 161 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (685.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 011.12 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
88.25%
Max deposit load:
5.55%
Latest trade:
53 minutes ago
Trades per week:
207
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.82
Long Trades:
1 487 (62.58%)
Short Trades:
889 (37.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
9.18 USD
Average Profit:
25.99 USD
Average Loss:
-63.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-3 606.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 606.01 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
10.17%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 709.66 USD (6.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.58% (5 709.66 USD)
By Equity:
16.27% (11 411.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 987
GBPUSD 322
GBPJPY 298
BTCUSD 158
USDCHF 130
USDJPY 114
EURCAD 111
EURUSD 102
EURNZD 87
AUDUSD 60
DE40 5
GBPNZD 2
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 9.9K
GBPUSD 4K
GBPJPY 644
BTCUSD 3K
USDCHF 1.3K
USDJPY -451
EURCAD 1.1K
EURUSD 1.2K
EURNZD 480
AUDUSD 630
DE40 20
GBPNZD 39
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 80K
GBPUSD 7.7K
GBPJPY 979
BTCUSD 2.2M
USDCHF 250
USDJPY -7.2K
EURCAD 3.5K
EURUSD 3.7K
EURNZD 2.5K
AUDUSD 1.9K
DE40 6.4K
GBPNZD 232
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 357.21 USD
Worst trade: -770 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +685.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 606.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 6
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 4
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.17 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.44 × 222
Tickmill-Live
0.64 × 2314
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.67 × 6
Tickmill-Live02
0.68 × 3600
ICMarkets-Live07
0.69 × 1180
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
ICMarkets-Live03
0.77 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.83 × 54
ICMarkets-Live18
0.84 × 105
ICMarkets-Live14
0.91 × 78
ICMarkets-Live12
1.02 × 1508
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.05 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.15 × 1185
Tickcopy-Real
1.20 × 5
No reviews
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.27 05:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.27 05:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.