SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Lock Recovery
Sugianto

Lock Recovery

Sugianto
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 82%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
158
Profit Trades:
115 (72.78%)
Loss Trades:
43 (27.22%)
Best trade:
25.68 USD
Worst trade:
-19.58 USD
Gross Profit:
634.35 USD (57 587 pips)
Gross Loss:
-222.19 USD (19 038 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (68.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
68.87 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.69%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
21.05
Long Trades:
61 (38.61%)
Short Trades:
97 (61.39%)
Profit Factor:
2.85
Expected Payoff:
2.61 USD
Average Profit:
5.52 USD
Average Loss:
-5.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-14.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.58 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.82%
Annual Forecast:
216.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
19.58 USD (2.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.53% (15.82 USD)
By Equity:
34.38% (313.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 38
GBPUSD 32
AUDUSD 28
USDCHF 25
USDCAD 22
NZDUSD 13
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 82
GBPUSD 154
AUDUSD 51
USDCHF 51
USDCAD 48
NZDUSD 26
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 8.9K
GBPUSD 12K
AUDUSD 4K
USDCHF 4.9K
USDCAD 8.3K
NZDUSD 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25.68 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GoTLimited-Live
0.00 × 7
LeadCapital-Live
0.00 × 48
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live
0.00 × 5
FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.00 × 74
FreshForex-Real
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.00 × 3
UtradeFX-Live
0.00 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 6
VTMarkets-Live 4
0.00 × 4
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 80
DooFintech-Live 5
0.00 × 22
STARTRADERINTL-Live4
0.00 × 4
GrintaInvest-Real
0.00 × 3
Swissinv24-Main
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live 7
0.00 × 3
FSMSmart-Primary
0.00 × 9
VantagePrimeLimited-Live 1
0.00 × 24
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 46
KeyToMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 5
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 137
IMMFX-Real
0.00 × 14
Capital.com-Demo
0.00 × 52
BIGBOSSHOLDINGSCL-LIVE4
0.00 × 7
TiranForex-Live
0.00 × 67
1013 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 21:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 13:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 10:59
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 17:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 13:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
