The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GoTLimited-Live 0.00 × 7 LeadCapital-Live 0.00 × 48 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live 0.00 × 5 FPMarketsSC-Live4 0.00 × 74 FreshForex-Real 0.00 × 2 VantageFX-Live 3 0.00 × 5 FPMarketsLLC-Live2 0.00 × 3 UtradeFX-Live 0.00 × 5 FPMarketsLLC-Live3 0.00 × 6 VTMarkets-Live 4 0.00 × 4 AtlanticPearl-Live 1 0.00 × 80 DooFintech-Live 5 0.00 × 22 STARTRADERINTL-Live4 0.00 × 4 GrintaInvest-Real 0.00 × 3 Swissinv24-Main 0.00 × 2 PUPrime-Live 7 0.00 × 3 FSMSmart-Primary 0.00 × 9 VantagePrimeLimited-Live 1 0.00 × 24 VantageInternational-Live 18 0.00 × 46 KeyToMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 5 ICTrading-Live29 0.00 × 137 IMMFX-Real 0.00 × 14 Capital.com-Demo 0.00 × 52 BIGBOSSHOLDINGSCL-LIVE4 0.00 × 7 TiranForex-Live 0.00 × 67 1013 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor