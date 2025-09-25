SignalsSections
Ujang Prasetyo

Iksan

Ujang Prasetyo
0 reviews
Reliability
85 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 34%
TPF-Real
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
138
Profit Trades:
116 (84.05%)
Loss Trades:
22 (15.94%)
Best trade:
251.82 USD
Worst trade:
-196.45 USD
Gross Profit:
1 117.27 USD (86 424 pips)
Gross Loss:
-787.70 USD (49 746 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (157.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
386.94 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
32.68%
Latest trade:
30 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
23 days
Recovery Factor:
0.97
Long Trades:
137 (99.28%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
2.39 USD
Average Profit:
9.63 USD
Average Loss:
-35.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-184.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-207.05 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-22.20%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
338.70 USD (30.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.64% (338.70 USD)
By Equity:
29.65% (203.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
##GOOG 52
##NVDA 31
##MSFT 15
##AMZN 12
##BA 8
##TSLA 4
##AAPL 4
##DIS 3
##FB 3
##SBUX 2
##PFE 2
##BABA 1
##GE 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
##GOOG 70
##NVDA 115
##MSFT -58
##AMZN 54
##BA 26
##TSLA 242
##AAPL 18
##DIS -7
##FB -140
##SBUX -3
##PFE -1
##BABA 3
##GE 10
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
##GOOG 21K
##NVDA 12K
##MSFT -459
##AMZN 7.6K
##BA 3.7K
##TSLA 3.3K
##AAPL 2.5K
##DIS -308
##FB -12K
##SBUX -29
##PFE 23
##BABA 387
##GE 1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +251.82 USD
Worst trade: -196 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +157.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -184.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TPF-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Us stock
No reviews
2025.12.31 17:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 07:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.09 19:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 13:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.20 19:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 18:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 15:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 14:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 11:35
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.37% of days out of 537 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 08:00
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
