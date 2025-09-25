- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 065
Profit Trades:
818 (76.80%)
Loss Trades:
247 (23.19%)
Best trade:
285.81 USD
Worst trade:
-744.96 USD
Gross Profit:
16 473.34 USD (1 993 395 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 855.65 USD (1 925 847 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (468.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
799.46 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
74.95%
Max deposit load:
34.55%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.64
Long Trades:
590 (55.40%)
Short Trades:
475 (44.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
1.52 USD
Average Profit:
20.14 USD
Average Loss:
-60.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-579.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 042.73 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-25.46%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 512.40 USD (72.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.72% (2 512.40 USD)
By Equity:
60.18% (2 285.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1023
|BTCUSD
|42
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|BTCUSD
|-8
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|78K
|BTCUSD
|-9.5K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +285.81 USD
Worst trade: -745 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +468.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -579.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.00 × 11
|
EBCGroup-Live
|3.08 × 191
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|3.15 × 52
|
Exness-Real
|4.52 × 400
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|4.78 × 9
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|5.53 × 19
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|6.03 × 113
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|6.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|7.74 × 27
|
FXView2-Live
|7.89 × 331
|
TitanFX-05
|8.40 × 642
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|8.50 × 209
|
TitanFX-03
|9.04 × 1434
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|9.71 × 449
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|9.98 × 449
|
EagleFX-Live
|15.50 × 442
|
ATFXGM9-Live
|23.00 × 1
