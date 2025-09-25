SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Haibo Xie2019
Cheng Bo Xie

Haibo Xie2019

Cheng Bo Xie
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 195%
ECMarkets-Live02
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 065
Profit Trades:
818 (76.80%)
Loss Trades:
247 (23.19%)
Best trade:
285.81 USD
Worst trade:
-744.96 USD
Gross Profit:
16 473.34 USD (1 993 395 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 855.65 USD (1 925 847 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (468.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
799.46 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
74.95%
Max deposit load:
34.55%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.64
Long Trades:
590 (55.40%)
Short Trades:
475 (44.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
1.52 USD
Average Profit:
20.14 USD
Average Loss:
-60.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-579.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 042.73 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-25.46%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 512.40 USD (72.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.72% (2 512.40 USD)
By Equity:
60.18% (2 285.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1023
BTCUSD 42
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
BTCUSD -8
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 78K
BTCUSD -9.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +285.81 USD
Worst trade: -745 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +468.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -579.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
0.00 × 3
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.00 × 11
EBCGroup-Live
3.08 × 191
FusionMarkets-Live 2
3.15 × 52
Exness-Real
4.52 × 400
RoboForex-ProCent-8
4.78 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
5.53 × 19
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
6.03 × 113
ICMarketsSC-Live05
6.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live24
7.74 × 27
FXView2-Live
7.89 × 331
TitanFX-05
8.40 × 642
GoMarkets-Real 10
8.50 × 209
TitanFX-03
9.04 × 1434
CXMTradingLtd-Real
9.71 × 449
ForexChief-DirectFX
9.98 × 449
EagleFX-Live
15.50 × 442
ATFXGM9-Live
23.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 12:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 11:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 07:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 04:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 19:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 19:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 18:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 12:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 21:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 02:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 01:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 00:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 23:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 17:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.26 16:44
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.26 15:44
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.