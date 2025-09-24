SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MT Trend 159
You Ming Xing

MT Trend 159

You Ming Xing
0 reviews
Reliability
61 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 120%
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
278
Profit Trades:
168 (60.43%)
Loss Trades:
110 (39.57%)
Best trade:
81.53 USD
Worst trade:
-51.03 USD
Gross Profit:
2 343.22 USD (163 546 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 345.89 USD (88 325 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (236.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
316.29 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
13.47%
Max deposit load:
14.12%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.73
Long Trades:
237 (85.25%)
Short Trades:
41 (14.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
3.59 USD
Average Profit:
13.95 USD
Average Loss:
-12.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-86.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-199.48 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
40.86%
Annual Forecast:
495.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
142.57 USD
Maximal:
210.96 USD (12.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.29% (186.16 USD)
By Equity:
7.64% (73.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 270
EURJPY 3
EURNZD 2
NZDUSD 2
AUDUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 991
EURJPY 0
EURNZD 4
NZDUSD 2
AUDUSD 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 74K
EURJPY -31
EURNZD 669
NZDUSD 198
AUDUSD 121
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +81.53 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +236.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -86.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real08
0.00 × 22
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 6
TradeMaxGlobal-Live11
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.01 × 109
Tickmill-Live10
0.08 × 26
RoboForex-ECN
0.09 × 107
ECMarkets-Live02
0.14 × 128
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.17 × 53
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.20 × 5
Exness-Real7
0.25 × 53
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.32 × 687
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.33 × 272
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.46 × 122
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.50 × 2
ICTrading-Live29
0.51 × 545
DooFintech-Live 5
0.52 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.57 × 2023
72 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 08:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 14:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 20:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 03:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.13 01:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 00:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.12 23:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.05 08:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.29 04:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 03:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 01:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 12:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.24 15:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 35 days. This comprises 10.84% of days out of the 323 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MT Trend 159
50 USD per month
120%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
61
100%
278
60%
13%
1.74
3.59
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.