- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
278
Profit Trades:
168 (60.43%)
Loss Trades:
110 (39.57%)
Best trade:
81.53 USD
Worst trade:
-51.03 USD
Gross Profit:
2 343.22 USD (163 546 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 345.89 USD (88 325 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (236.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
316.29 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
13.47%
Max deposit load:
14.12%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.73
Long Trades:
237 (85.25%)
Short Trades:
41 (14.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
3.59 USD
Average Profit:
13.95 USD
Average Loss:
-12.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-86.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-199.48 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
40.86%
Annual Forecast:
495.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
142.57 USD
Maximal:
210.96 USD (12.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.29% (186.16 USD)
By Equity:
7.64% (73.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|270
|EURJPY
|3
|EURNZD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|991
|EURJPY
|0
|EURNZD
|4
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|74K
|EURJPY
|-31
|EURNZD
|669
|NZDUSD
|198
|AUDUSD
|121
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +81.53 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +236.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -86.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real08
|0.00 × 22
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 6
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live11
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.01 × 109
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.08 × 26
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.09 × 107
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.14 × 128
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.17 × 53
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.20 × 5
|
Exness-Real7
|0.25 × 53
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.32 × 687
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.33 × 272
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.46 × 122
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.50 × 2
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.51 × 545
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.52 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.57 × 2023
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
120%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
61
100%
278
60%
13%
1.74
3.59
USD
USD
16%
1:500