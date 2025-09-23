SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NSPRO
Dror Shamir

NSPRO

Dror Shamir
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
136
Profit Trades:
119 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
17 (12.50%)
Best trade:
1.05 USD
Worst trade:
-0.60 USD
Gross Profit:
28.76 USD (3 776 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.56 USD (301 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (6.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.58 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.80
Trading activity:
4.11%
Max deposit load:
13.70%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
20.00
Long Trades:
86 (63.24%)
Short Trades:
50 (36.76%)
Profit Factor:
8.08
Expected Payoff:
0.19 USD
Average Profit:
0.24 USD
Average Loss:
-0.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.26 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.16%
Annual Forecast:
50.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.26 USD (1.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.32% (1.26 USD)
By Equity:
7.01% (6.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 30
USDCHF 25
GBPUSD 22
EURAUD 21
AUDUSD 20
EURUSD 9
EURCHF 6
AUDCAD 2
CADCHF 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 4
USDCHF 5
GBPUSD 4
EURAUD 3
AUDUSD 6
EURUSD 2
EURCHF 1
AUDCAD 0
CADCHF 0
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 760
USDCHF 531
GBPUSD 503
EURAUD 697
AUDUSD 730
EURUSD 269
EURCHF 73
AUDCAD 10
CADCHF 20
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.05 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 3
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.33 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.47 × 457
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.50 × 10
TitanFX-05
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.56 × 460
ICMarkets-Live07
0.60 × 1290
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live12
0.83 × 521
Tickmill-Live02
0.83 × 3633
Tickmill-Live
0.83 × 2375
ICMarkets-Live18
0.85 × 155
ICMarkets-Live04
0.88 × 24
Tickmill-Live08
0.88 × 40
Tickmill-Live10
0.90 × 42
82 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

using scalper that work at night using on tickmil broker.

no martingale or grid high win rate system but sometimes big losses can be happens but for long term it can be profitable.


No reviews
2025.12.18 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 02:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 22:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 01:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 01:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 21:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 02:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NSPRO
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
101
USD
24
100%
136
87%
4%
8.07
0.19
USD
7%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.