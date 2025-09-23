- Growth
Trades:
136
Profit Trades:
119 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
17 (12.50%)
Best trade:
1.05 USD
Worst trade:
-0.60 USD
Gross Profit:
28.76 USD (3 776 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.56 USD (301 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (6.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.58 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.80
Trading activity:
4.11%
Max deposit load:
13.70%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
20.00
Long Trades:
86 (63.24%)
Short Trades:
50 (36.76%)
Profit Factor:
8.08
Expected Payoff:
0.19 USD
Average Profit:
0.24 USD
Average Loss:
-0.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.26 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.16%
Annual Forecast:
50.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.26 USD (1.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.32% (1.26 USD)
By Equity:
7.01% (6.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|30
|USDCHF
|25
|GBPUSD
|22
|EURAUD
|21
|AUDUSD
|20
|EURUSD
|9
|EURCHF
|6
|AUDCAD
|2
|CADCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|4
|USDCHF
|5
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|AUDUSD
|6
|EURUSD
|2
|EURCHF
|1
|AUDCAD
|0
|CADCHF
|0
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|760
|USDCHF
|531
|GBPUSD
|503
|EURAUD
|697
|AUDUSD
|730
|EURUSD
|269
|EURCHF
|73
|AUDCAD
|10
|CADCHF
|20
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.05 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.33 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.47 × 457
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.50 × 10
|
TitanFX-05
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.56 × 460
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.60 × 1290
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.69 × 74
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.83 × 521
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.83 × 3633
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.83 × 2375
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.85 × 155
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.88 × 24
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.88 × 40
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.90 × 42
using scalper that work at night using on tickmil broker.
no martingale or grid high win rate system but sometimes big losses can be happens but for long term it can be profitable.
