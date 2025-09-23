- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
557
Profit Trades:
266 (47.75%)
Loss Trades:
291 (52.24%)
Best trade:
849.90 USD
Worst trade:
-1 442.92 USD
Gross Profit:
66 898.38 USD (659 355 pips)
Gross Loss:
-62 726.62 USD (647 866 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (5 009.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 009.82 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
24.44%
Max deposit load:
19.37%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.60
Long Trades:
356 (63.91%)
Short Trades:
201 (36.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
7.49 USD
Average Profit:
251.50 USD
Average Loss:
-215.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-3 051.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 043.64 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-34.56%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 785.88 USD
Maximal:
6 914.11 USD (1614.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.25% (6 822.14 USD)
By Equity:
56.77% (8 060.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|553
|GBPJPY
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.3K
|GBPJPY
|-131
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|GBPJPY
|-1.8K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +849.90 USD
Worst trade: -1 443 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 009.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 051.46 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
