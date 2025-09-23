SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MRG Tadif
Taufiq Dwi Ferindra

MRG Tadif

Taufiq Dwi Ferindra
0 reviews
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -36%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
557
Profit Trades:
266 (47.75%)
Loss Trades:
291 (52.24%)
Best trade:
849.90 USD
Worst trade:
-1 442.92 USD
Gross Profit:
66 898.38 USD (659 355 pips)
Gross Loss:
-62 726.62 USD (647 866 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (5 009.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 009.82 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
24.44%
Max deposit load:
19.37%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.60
Long Trades:
356 (63.91%)
Short Trades:
201 (36.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
7.49 USD
Average Profit:
251.50 USD
Average Loss:
-215.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-3 051.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 043.64 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-34.56%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 785.88 USD
Maximal:
6 914.11 USD (1614.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.25% (6 822.14 USD)
By Equity:
56.77% (8 060.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 553
GBPJPY 4
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.3K
GBPJPY -131
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
GBPJPY -1.8K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +849.90 USD
Worst trade: -1 443 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 009.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 051.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 6
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
253 more...
No reviews
2025.12.03 10:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 15:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.54% of days out of 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 11:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 11:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 11:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 23:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 23:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 23:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 23:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 02:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 11:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 03:01
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 02:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 20:41
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.13 11:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 14:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.07 17:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.07 16:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.07 15:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
