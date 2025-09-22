SignalsSections
Wing Chiu Lui

GOGOLONGRUN

Wing Chiu Lui
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 52%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
399
Profit Trades:
297 (74.43%)
Loss Trades:
102 (25.56%)
Best trade:
146.43 HKD
Worst trade:
-132.31 HKD
Gross Profit:
7 083.12 HKD (58 352 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 014.89 HKD (34 903 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (400.96 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
400.96 HKD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
20.50%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
87
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
29.63
Long Trades:
166 (41.60%)
Short Trades:
233 (58.40%)
Profit Factor:
2.35
Expected Payoff:
10.20 HKD
Average Profit:
23.85 HKD
Average Loss:
-29.56 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-31.18 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-134.48 HKD (2)
Monthly growth:
10.35%
Annual Forecast:
125.63%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.25 HKD
Maximal:
137.31 HKD (1.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.19% (134.98 HKD)
By Equity:
39.27% (4 660.21 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCHF+ 126
USDCAD+ 73
EURUSD+ 63
NZDUSD+ 51
NZDCAD+ 43
GBPUSD+ 15
AUDCAD+ 11
EURGBP+ 7
AUDUSD+ 7
AUDNZD+ 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF+ 162
USDCAD+ 54
EURUSD+ 165
NZDUSD+ 43
NZDCAD+ 32
GBPUSD+ 33
AUDCAD+ 23
EURGBP+ 5
AUDUSD+ 7
AUDNZD+ 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF+ 7K
USDCAD+ -2.5K
EURUSD+ 5.8K
NZDUSD+ 1.6K
NZDCAD+ 2.4K
GBPUSD+ 3.4K
AUDCAD+ 3.5K
EURGBP+ 372
AUDUSD+ 789
AUDNZD+ 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +146.43 HKD
Worst trade: -132 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +400.96 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.18 HKD

2025.12.23 19:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 13:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 10:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 17:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 14:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
