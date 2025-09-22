- Growth
Trades:
399
Profit Trades:
297 (74.43%)
Loss Trades:
102 (25.56%)
Best trade:
146.43 HKD
Worst trade:
-132.31 HKD
Gross Profit:
7 083.12 HKD (58 352 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 014.89 HKD (34 903 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (400.96 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
400.96 HKD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
20.50%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
87
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
29.63
Long Trades:
166 (41.60%)
Short Trades:
233 (58.40%)
Profit Factor:
2.35
Expected Payoff:
10.20 HKD
Average Profit:
23.85 HKD
Average Loss:
-29.56 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-31.18 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-134.48 HKD (2)
Monthly growth:
10.35%
Annual Forecast:
125.63%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.25 HKD
Maximal:
137.31 HKD (1.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.19% (134.98 HKD)
By Equity:
39.27% (4 660.21 HKD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF+
|126
|USDCAD+
|73
|EURUSD+
|63
|NZDUSD+
|51
|NZDCAD+
|43
|GBPUSD+
|15
|AUDCAD+
|11
|EURGBP+
|7
|AUDUSD+
|7
|AUDNZD+
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF+
|162
|USDCAD+
|54
|EURUSD+
|165
|NZDUSD+
|43
|NZDCAD+
|32
|GBPUSD+
|33
|AUDCAD+
|23
|EURGBP+
|5
|AUDUSD+
|7
|AUDNZD+
|3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF+
|7K
|USDCAD+
|-2.5K
|EURUSD+
|5.8K
|NZDUSD+
|1.6K
|NZDCAD+
|2.4K
|GBPUSD+
|3.4K
|AUDCAD+
|3.5K
|EURGBP+
|372
|AUDUSD+
|789
|AUDNZD+
|1.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
