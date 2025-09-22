SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Different gold strategies 1
Nauris Zukas

Different gold strategies 1

Nauris Zukas
0 reviews
Reliability
68 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 164%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
86
Profit Trades:
55 (63.95%)
Loss Trades:
31 (36.05%)
Best trade:
214.63 USD
Worst trade:
-59.03 USD
Gross Profit:
1 365.90 USD (59 744 pips)
Gross Loss:
-545.25 USD (23 501 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (394.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
394.01 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
0.45%
Max deposit load:
7.14%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.83
Long Trades:
81 (94.19%)
Short Trades:
5 (5.81%)
Profit Factor:
2.51
Expected Payoff:
9.54 USD
Average Profit:
24.83 USD
Average Loss:
-17.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-77.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.31 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
32.73%
Annual Forecast:
397.17%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
140.87 USD
Maximal:
140.87 USD (28.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.12% (140.62 USD)
By Equity:
6.10% (60.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 86
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 821
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 36K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +214.63 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +394.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -77.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.35 × 31
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29472
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 more...
No reviews
