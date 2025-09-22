- Growth
Trades:
86
Profit Trades:
55 (63.95%)
Loss Trades:
31 (36.05%)
Best trade:
214.63 USD
Worst trade:
-59.03 USD
Gross Profit:
1 365.90 USD (59 744 pips)
Gross Loss:
-545.25 USD (23 501 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (394.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
394.01 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
0.45%
Max deposit load:
7.14%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.83
Long Trades:
81 (94.19%)
Short Trades:
5 (5.81%)
Profit Factor:
2.51
Expected Payoff:
9.54 USD
Average Profit:
24.83 USD
Average Loss:
-17.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-77.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.31 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
32.73%
Annual Forecast:
397.17%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
140.87 USD
Maximal:
140.87 USD (28.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.12% (140.62 USD)
By Equity:
6.10% (60.00 USD)
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|86
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|821
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|36K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29472
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
30 USD per month
164%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
68
95%
86
63%
0%
2.50
9.54
USD
USD
28%
1:500