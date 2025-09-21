- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
165
Profit Trades:
111 (67.27%)
Loss Trades:
54 (32.73%)
Best trade:
4 076.60 USD
Worst trade:
-5 448.44 USD
Gross Profit:
83 400.47 USD (128 796 pips)
Gross Loss:
-38 485.92 USD (60 834 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (6 554.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16 094.37 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
16.75%
Max deposit load:
6.10%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.90
Long Trades:
132 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
33 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.17
Expected Payoff:
272.21 USD
Average Profit:
751.36 USD
Average Loss:
-712.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 225.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11 525.47 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.53%
Annual Forecast:
-18.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 572.00 USD
Maximal:
11 525.47 USD (17.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.71% (4 456.02 USD)
By Equity:
9.31% (9 851.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|150
|XAGUSD
|7
|EURGBP
|4
|EURUSD
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|47K
|XAGUSD
|-1.1K
|EURGBP
|-1.2K
|EURUSD
|368
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|71K
|XAGUSD
|-2.2K
|EURGBP
|-2.2K
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 076.60 USD
Worst trade: -5 448 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 554.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 225.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.50 × 4
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.22 × 54
|
FBS-Real-2
|3.91 × 202
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
ZAIXLtd-Live
|5.40 × 532
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|6.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
Axi-US02-Live
|13.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.83 × 86
This signal is traded only on gold with aggressive scalping trades and a fixed stop-loss
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
33 USD per month
79%
0
0
USD
USD
101K
USD
USD
17
100%
165
67%
17%
2.16
272.21
USD
USD
20%
1:500