Kamal Awad

GoldX1

Kamal Awad
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2025 79%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
165
Profit Trades:
111 (67.27%)
Loss Trades:
54 (32.73%)
Best trade:
4 076.60 USD
Worst trade:
-5 448.44 USD
Gross Profit:
83 400.47 USD (128 796 pips)
Gross Loss:
-38 485.92 USD (60 834 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (6 554.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16 094.37 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
16.75%
Max deposit load:
6.10%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.90
Long Trades:
132 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
33 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.17
Expected Payoff:
272.21 USD
Average Profit:
751.36 USD
Average Loss:
-712.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 225.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11 525.47 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.53%
Annual Forecast:
-18.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 572.00 USD
Maximal:
11 525.47 USD (17.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.71% (4 456.02 USD)
By Equity:
9.31% (9 851.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 150
XAGUSD 7
EURGBP 4
EURUSD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 47K
XAGUSD -1.1K
EURGBP -1.2K
EURUSD 368
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 71K
XAGUSD -2.2K
EURGBP -2.2K
EURUSD 1.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 076.60 USD
Worst trade: -5 448 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 554.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 225.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.50 × 4
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.22 × 54
FBS-Real-2
3.91 × 202
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
Axi-US02-Live
13.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.83 × 86
This signal is traded only on gold with aggressive scalping trades and a fixed stop-loss

Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldX1
33 USD per month
79%
0
0
USD
101K
USD
17
100%
165
67%
17%
2.16
272.21
USD
20%
1:500
Copy

