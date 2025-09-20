SignalsSections
Wichai Chomvijit

Passive Power Signal

Wichai Chomvijit
0 reviews
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -36%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11 059
Profit Trades:
8 710 (78.75%)
Loss Trades:
2 349 (21.24%)
Best trade:
10 214.42 USD
Worst trade:
-1 126.26 USD
Gross Profit:
68 845.02 USD (25 457 005 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72 598.99 USD (26 346 147 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
123 (225.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 214.42 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
96.87%
Max deposit load:
132.27%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
1021
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.20
Long Trades:
10 564 (95.52%)
Short Trades:
495 (4.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.34 USD
Average Profit:
7.90 USD
Average Loss:
-30.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
57 (-14 560.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 560.98 USD (57)
Monthly growth:
-60.46%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
55%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 753.97 USD
Maximal:
18 892.75 USD (123.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
89.30% (18 892.75 USD)
By Equity:
71.67% (5 447.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8775
US30 1461
BTCUSD 726
USDJPY 48
USDCAD 13
EURUSD 8
GBPUSD 8
USDCHF 7
AUDUSD 6
USTEC 3
NZDUSD 3
EURJPY 1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.8K
US30 971
BTCUSD -3K
USDJPY -11
USDCAD 3
EURUSD -7
GBPUSD -2
USDCHF 3
AUDUSD -1
USTEC 6
NZDUSD -2
EURJPY -2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -133K
US30 1.5M
BTCUSD -2.2M
USDJPY 993
USDCAD 237
EURUSD -162
GBPUSD -32
USDCHF 171
AUDUSD -3
USTEC 5.8K
NZDUSD -34
EURJPY -103
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10 214.42 USD
Worst trade: -1 126 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 57
Maximal consecutive profit: +225.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14 560.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 6
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.45 × 336
Tickmill-Live02
0.64 × 4111
ICMarkets-Live07
0.65 × 1206
Tickmill-Live
0.66 × 2624
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.75 × 4
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live18
0.90 × 215
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.04 × 68
ICMarkets-Live12
1.08 × 1213
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.14 × 1181
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.22 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.28 × 238
Exness-Real3
1.31 × 74
87 more...
Passive power signals are ideal for those seeking stable, profitable trading without high risk.

Balance: USD 2,000













No reviews
2025.12.29 10:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 10:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 07:17
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 23:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 23:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 22:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 20:00
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 13:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 09:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 11:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 02:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 21:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 20:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 13:22
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 13:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Copy

