SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Lunar Express Mission 11M
Zachary Peach

Lunar Express Mission 11M

Zachary Peach
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 398%
TradeSmart-Server01
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
722
Profit Trades:
475 (65.78%)
Loss Trades:
247 (34.21%)
Best trade:
177.95 USD
Worst trade:
-280.53 USD
Gross Profit:
8 253.44 USD (1 060 596 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 251.84 USD (929 290 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (433.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
619.21 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
92.67%
Max deposit load:
7.65%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.05
Long Trades:
503 (69.67%)
Short Trades:
219 (30.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
4.16 USD
Average Profit:
17.38 USD
Average Loss:
-21.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-149.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-280.53 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.84%
Annual Forecast:
10.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
81.76 USD
Maximal:
594.48 USD (15.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.69% (453.24 USD)
By Equity:
14.93% (398.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 458
DE40 69
USTECH 46
US500 41
US30 29
AUDUSD 8
AUDJPY 7
GBPUSD 6
GBPAUD 5
GBPNZD 5
GBPCAD 5
EURJPY 4
USDJPY 4
EURUSD 4
EURAUD 4
AUDCAD 4
NZDCAD 4
GBPJPY 3
USDCHF 3
NZDJPY 3
USDCAD 3
NZDUSD 2
AUDCHF 2
EURGBP 1
EURCAD 1
GBPCHF 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2K
DE40 -98
USTECH 143
US500 40
US30 -88
AUDUSD 117
AUDJPY 98
GBPUSD 154
GBPAUD 82
GBPNZD 13
GBPCAD 106
EURJPY -27
USDJPY 77
EURUSD -56
EURAUD 55
AUDCAD 4
NZDCAD 1
GBPJPY 198
USDCHF 16
NZDJPY -25
USDCAD 134
NZDUSD 6
AUDCHF 27
EURGBP 5
EURCAD 2
GBPCHF 10
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 199K
DE40 -34K
USTECH 71K
US500 8.5K
US30 -146K
AUDUSD 4K
AUDJPY 7.8K
GBPUSD 3.5K
GBPAUD 3.2K
GBPNZD 445
GBPCAD 2.9K
EURJPY 273
USDJPY 3K
EURUSD -905
EURAUD 2K
AUDCAD 160
NZDCAD -1.6K
GBPJPY 5.2K
USDCHF 796
NZDJPY -1.8K
USDCAD 2.9K
NZDUSD -1.9K
AUDCHF 1K
EURGBP 500
EURCAD 87
GBPCHF 113
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +177.95 USD
Worst trade: -281 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +433.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -149.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeSmart-Server01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

We run some of the best MQL Expert Advisers. Currently my top 3 EA's are: Mad Turtle, Zenox, & Mon Scalper. For this signal I do run around 10 EA's and it's recommended that you have a minimum balance of $2,500 USD to use this signal. For accounts under $2,500, you will have a larger drawdown than what is listed for my maximum drawdown. Minimal trading will take place during the winter break from 12/15/25 to 01/15/26.
No reviews
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.10 22:40
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 22:40
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 04:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.05 08:39
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 08:39
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 08:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.01 08:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 22:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 22:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 07:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.18 22:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 07:36
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 07:36
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 06:25
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 06:25
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 04:25
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 04:25
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Lunar Express Mission 11M
30 USD per month
398%
0
0
USD
4K
USD
15
100%
722
65%
93%
1.57
4.16
USD
21%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.