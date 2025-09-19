- Growth
Trades:
722
Profit Trades:
475 (65.78%)
Loss Trades:
247 (34.21%)
Best trade:
177.95 USD
Worst trade:
-280.53 USD
Gross Profit:
8 253.44 USD (1 060 596 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 251.84 USD (929 290 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (433.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
619.21 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
92.67%
Max deposit load:
7.65%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.05
Long Trades:
503 (69.67%)
Short Trades:
219 (30.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
4.16 USD
Average Profit:
17.38 USD
Average Loss:
-21.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-149.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-280.53 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.84%
Annual Forecast:
10.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
81.76 USD
Maximal:
594.48 USD (15.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.69% (453.24 USD)
By Equity:
14.93% (398.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|458
|DE40
|69
|USTECH
|46
|US500
|41
|US30
|29
|AUDUSD
|8
|AUDJPY
|7
|GBPUSD
|6
|GBPAUD
|5
|GBPNZD
|5
|GBPCAD
|5
|EURJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|4
|EURUSD
|4
|EURAUD
|4
|AUDCAD
|4
|NZDCAD
|4
|GBPJPY
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2K
|DE40
|-98
|USTECH
|143
|US500
|40
|US30
|-88
|AUDUSD
|117
|AUDJPY
|98
|GBPUSD
|154
|GBPAUD
|82
|GBPNZD
|13
|GBPCAD
|106
|EURJPY
|-27
|USDJPY
|77
|EURUSD
|-56
|EURAUD
|55
|AUDCAD
|4
|NZDCAD
|1
|GBPJPY
|198
|USDCHF
|16
|NZDJPY
|-25
|USDCAD
|134
|NZDUSD
|6
|AUDCHF
|27
|EURGBP
|5
|EURCAD
|2
|GBPCHF
|10
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|199K
|DE40
|-34K
|USTECH
|71K
|US500
|8.5K
|US30
|-146K
|AUDUSD
|4K
|AUDJPY
|7.8K
|GBPUSD
|3.5K
|GBPAUD
|3.2K
|GBPNZD
|445
|GBPCAD
|2.9K
|EURJPY
|273
|USDJPY
|3K
|EURUSD
|-905
|EURAUD
|2K
|AUDCAD
|160
|NZDCAD
|-1.6K
|GBPJPY
|5.2K
|USDCHF
|796
|NZDJPY
|-1.8K
|USDCAD
|2.9K
|NZDUSD
|-1.9K
|AUDCHF
|1K
|EURGBP
|500
|EURCAD
|87
|GBPCHF
|113
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +177.95 USD
Worst trade: -281 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +433.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -149.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeSmart-Server01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
We run some of the best MQL Expert Advisers. Currently my top 3 EA's are: Mad Turtle, Zenox, & Mon Scalper. For this signal I do run around 10 EA's and it's recommended that you have a minimum balance of $2,500 USD to use this signal. For accounts under $2,500, you will have a larger drawdown than what is listed for my maximum drawdown. Minimal trading will take place during the winter break from 12/15/25 to 01/15/26.
No reviews
