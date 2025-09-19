CWDT BG (Grid Strategy) focuses on controlled growth and capital protection using a rules-based grid.

How it trades

Dynamic grid spacing linked to volatility (ATR-based)

Position caps per symbol + soft de-risking in extended ranges

Time-of-day + high-impact news filters

No martingale multipliers; lot sizes remain bounded

Risk Controls

Equity guard: daily DD cap and max total DD cap

Trade limiter: max concurrent positions per symbol

Spread/volatility checks: pause on abnormal conditions

Objectives

A smooth equity curve with controlled exposure, transparent execution, and realistic expectations. Floating DD is managed, not ignored.

Account & Tech

Platform: MT5

Recommended balance: $500–$1,000+ (more buffer = smoother)

Typical leverage: 1:200–1:500

VPS: Highly recommended (24/5 uptime & low latency)

Symbols: Major FX pairs + XAUUSD (subject to market conditions)

Risk Tiers

Conservative: wider steps, fewer max positions

Balanced (default): moderate density, standard caps

Dynamic: tighter grids only in calm volatility; hard caps always on

Important

This is not financial advice.

Past results do not guarantee future performance.

Trade only with capital you can afford to risk.

🧩 Key Features (bullets)

Volatility-aware ATR grid spacing

Equity guard: daily + total caps

daily + total caps News/time filters to avoid thin liquidity

Max positions per symbol to cap exposure

No martingale (no exponential sizing)

Auto de-risk on extended ranges/spread spikes

💡 FAQ (short)

Is this martingale?

No. Sizing is bounded and positions are capped.

Will there be floating DD?

Yes—all grids carry floating exposure at times. We mitigate with ATR spacing, equity caps, and news/time filters.

What balance is best?

$1,000+ preferred for smoothness. $500 is minimum.

📡 Do I need a VPS?

Yes, a VPS (Virtual Private Server) is highly recommended. It ensures your account copies every trade without delays or interruptions, even if your computer is turned off. Running on a VPS reduces slippage, improves execution speed, and guarantees your signal follows the master account 24/5.

Use our VPS: Forex VPS

🏦 Which broker is best for this signal?

For best results, it’s important to use a regulated broker with tight spreads and fast execution. This ensures the copied trades match the master account as closely as possible, avoiding unnecessary slippage or requotes.

Use our Broker: IC Trading