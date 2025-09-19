- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|178
|AUDNZD
|91
|EURCAD
|82
|GBPAUD
|74
|GBPCAD
|61
|AUDCAD
|59
|AUDJPY
|57
|NZDJPY
|53
|GBPSGD
|50
|AUDCHF
|46
|NZDCHF
|41
|EURJPY
|40
|USDCHF
|38
|NZDUSD
|32
|CADCHF
|32
|EURNZD
|32
|USDSGD
|32
|AUDUSD
|30
|EURAUD
|30
|NZDCAD
|29
|CHFJPY
|28
|CHFSGD
|26
|GBPUSD
|24
|USDJPY
|22
|AUDSGD
|21
|EURGBP
|19
|SGDJPY
|18
|GBPJPY
|14
|CADJPY
|12
|EURUSD
|12
|GBPCHF
|10
|USDCAD
|10
|EURSGD
|6
|EURCHF
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|148
|AUDNZD
|34
|EURCAD
|56
|GBPAUD
|84
|GBPCAD
|52
|AUDCAD
|31
|AUDJPY
|70
|NZDJPY
|48
|GBPSGD
|47
|AUDCHF
|63
|NZDCHF
|41
|EURJPY
|31
|USDCHF
|32
|NZDUSD
|26
|CADCHF
|21
|EURNZD
|64
|USDSGD
|17
|AUDUSD
|23
|EURAUD
|51
|NZDCAD
|25
|CHFJPY
|53
|CHFSGD
|23
|GBPUSD
|30
|USDJPY
|-61
|AUDSGD
|16
|EURGBP
|9
|SGDJPY
|18
|GBPJPY
|29
|CADJPY
|15
|EURUSD
|17
|GBPCHF
|12
|USDCAD
|8
|EURSGD
|7
|EURCHF
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|29K
|AUDNZD
|8.3K
|EURCAD
|9K
|GBPAUD
|14K
|GBPCAD
|7.9K
|AUDCAD
|5.5K
|AUDJPY
|11K
|NZDJPY
|8.5K
|GBPSGD
|6.6K
|AUDCHF
|5.5K
|NZDCHF
|3.9K
|EURJPY
|5.6K
|USDCHF
|3.1K
|NZDUSD
|3.1K
|CADCHF
|2.1K
|EURNZD
|11K
|USDSGD
|3K
|AUDUSD
|2.8K
|EURAUD
|8.4K
|NZDCAD
|3.5K
|CHFJPY
|8.6K
|CHFSGD
|4.1K
|GBPUSD
|3.3K
|USDJPY
|-7K
|AUDSGD
|2.9K
|EURGBP
|870
|SGDJPY
|3.1K
|GBPJPY
|4.6K
|CADJPY
|2.7K
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|GBPCHF
|910
|USDCAD
|1.3K
|EURSGD
|974
|EURCHF
|216
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
CWDT BG (Grid Strategy) focuses on controlled growth and capital protection using a rules-based grid.
How it trades
- Dynamic grid spacing linked to volatility (ATR-based)
- Position caps per symbol + soft de-risking in extended ranges
- Time-of-day + high-impact news filters
- No martingale multipliers; lot sizes remain bounded
Risk Controls
- Equity guard: daily DD cap and max total DD cap
- Trade limiter: max concurrent positions per symbol
- Spread/volatility checks: pause on abnormal conditions
Objectives
A smooth equity curve with controlled exposure, transparent execution, and realistic expectations. Floating DD is managed, not ignored.
Account & Tech
- Platform: MT5
- Recommended balance: $500–$1,000+ (more buffer = smoother)
- Typical leverage: 1:200–1:500
- VPS: Highly recommended (24/5 uptime & low latency)
- Symbols: Major FX pairs + XAUUSD (subject to market conditions)
Risk Tiers
- Conservative: wider steps, fewer max positions
- Balanced (default): moderate density, standard caps
- Dynamic: tighter grids only in calm volatility; hard caps always on
Important
This is not financial advice.
Past results do not guarantee future performance.
Trade only with capital you can afford to risk.
🧩 Key Features (bullets)
- Volatility-aware ATR grid spacing
- Equity guard: daily + total caps
- News/time filters to avoid thin liquidity
- Max positions per symbol to cap exposure
- No martingale (no exponential sizing)
- Auto de-risk on extended ranges/spread spikes
💡 FAQ (short)
Is this martingale?
No. Sizing is bounded and positions are capped.
Will there be floating DD?
Yes—all grids carry floating exposure at times. We mitigate with ATR spacing, equity caps, and news/time filters.
What balance is best?
$1,000+ preferred for smoothness. $500 is minimum.
📡 Do I need a VPS?
Yes, a VPS (Virtual Private Server) is highly recommended. It ensures your account copies every trade without delays or interruptions, even if your computer is turned off. Running on a VPS reduces slippage, improves execution speed, and guarantees your signal follows the master account 24/5.
Use our VPS: Forex VPS
🏦 Which broker is best for this signal?
For best results, it’s important to use a regulated broker with tight spreads and fast execution. This ensures the copied trades match the master account as closely as possible, avoiding unnecessary slippage or requotes.
Use our Broker: IC Trading