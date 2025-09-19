SignalsSections
Chiwi's IT

CWDT BG

Chiwi's IT
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 207%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 311
Profit Trades:
1 235 (94.20%)
Loss Trades:
76 (5.80%)
Best trade:
14.27 EUR
Worst trade:
-35.11 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 394.90 EUR (235 067 pips)
Gross Loss:
-393.10 EUR (53 948 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
108 (88.24 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.55 EUR (92)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
94.76%
Max deposit load:
36.25%
Latest trade:
21 minutes ago
Trades per week:
77
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
13.13
Long Trades:
631 (48.13%)
Short Trades:
680 (51.87%)
Profit Factor:
3.55
Expected Payoff:
0.76 EUR
Average Profit:
1.13 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.17 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-76.28 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.28 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
21.34%
Annual Forecast:
258.95%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.15 EUR
Maximal:
76.28 EUR (5.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.93% (76.40 EUR)
By Equity:
59.49% (593.89 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD 178
AUDNZD 91
EURCAD 82
GBPAUD 74
GBPCAD 61
AUDCAD 59
AUDJPY 57
NZDJPY 53
GBPSGD 50
AUDCHF 46
NZDCHF 41
EURJPY 40
USDCHF 38
NZDUSD 32
CADCHF 32
EURNZD 32
USDSGD 32
AUDUSD 30
EURAUD 30
NZDCAD 29
CHFJPY 28
CHFSGD 26
GBPUSD 24
USDJPY 22
AUDSGD 21
EURGBP 19
SGDJPY 18
GBPJPY 14
CADJPY 12
EURUSD 12
GBPCHF 10
USDCAD 10
EURSGD 6
EURCHF 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 148
AUDNZD 34
EURCAD 56
GBPAUD 84
GBPCAD 52
AUDCAD 31
AUDJPY 70
NZDJPY 48
GBPSGD 47
AUDCHF 63
NZDCHF 41
EURJPY 31
USDCHF 32
NZDUSD 26
CADCHF 21
EURNZD 64
USDSGD 17
AUDUSD 23
EURAUD 51
NZDCAD 25
CHFJPY 53
CHFSGD 23
GBPUSD 30
USDJPY -61
AUDSGD 16
EURGBP 9
SGDJPY 18
GBPJPY 29
CADJPY 15
EURUSD 17
GBPCHF 12
USDCAD 8
EURSGD 7
EURCHF 3
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 29K
AUDNZD 8.3K
EURCAD 9K
GBPAUD 14K
GBPCAD 7.9K
AUDCAD 5.5K
AUDJPY 11K
NZDJPY 8.5K
GBPSGD 6.6K
AUDCHF 5.5K
NZDCHF 3.9K
EURJPY 5.6K
USDCHF 3.1K
NZDUSD 3.1K
CADCHF 2.1K
EURNZD 11K
USDSGD 3K
AUDUSD 2.8K
EURAUD 8.4K
NZDCAD 3.5K
CHFJPY 8.6K
CHFSGD 4.1K
GBPUSD 3.3K
USDJPY -7K
AUDSGD 2.9K
EURGBP 870
SGDJPY 3.1K
GBPJPY 4.6K
CADJPY 2.7K
EURUSD 1.8K
GBPCHF 910
USDCAD 1.3K
EURSGD 974
EURCHF 216
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.27 EUR
Worst trade: -35 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 92
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +88.24 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.28 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.90 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.33 × 3
CWDT BG (Grid Strategy) focuses on controlled growth and capital protection using a rules-based grid.

  How it trades

  • Dynamic grid spacing linked to volatility (ATR-based)
  • Position caps per symbol + soft de-risking in extended ranges
  • Time-of-day + high-impact news filters
  • No martingale multipliers; lot sizes remain bounded

  Risk Controls

  • Equity guard: daily DD cap and max total DD cap
  • Trade limiter: max concurrent positions per symbol
  • Spread/volatility checks: pause on abnormal conditions

 Objectives

A smooth equity curve with controlled exposure, transparent execution, and realistic expectations. Floating DD is managed, not ignored.

 Account & Tech

  • Platform: MT5
  • Recommended balance: $500–$1,000+ (more buffer = smoother)
  • Typical leverage: 1:200–1:500
  • VPS: Highly recommended (24/5 uptime & low latency)
  • Symbols: Major FX pairs + XAUUSD (subject to market conditions)

  Risk Tiers

  • Conservative: wider steps, fewer max positions
  • Balanced (default): moderate density, standard caps
  • Dynamic: tighter grids only in calm volatility; hard caps always on

     Important

    This is not financial advice.

    Past results do not guarantee future performance.

    Trade only with capital you can afford to risk.

     

    🧩 Key Features (bullets)

    • Volatility-aware ATR grid spacing
    • Equity guard: daily + total caps
    • News/time filters to avoid thin liquidity
    • Max positions per symbol to cap exposure
    • No martingale (no exponential sizing)
    • Auto de-risk on extended ranges/spread spikes

      💡 FAQ (short)

    Is this martingale?
    No. Sizing is bounded and positions are capped.

    Will there be floating DD?

    Yes—all grids carry floating exposure at times. We mitigate with ATR spacing, equity caps, and news/time filters.

    What balance is best?

    $1,000+ preferred for smoothness. $500 is minimum.

    📡 Do I need a VPS?

    Yes, a VPS (Virtual Private Server) is highly recommended. It ensures your account copies every trade without delays or interruptions, even if your computer is turned off. Running on a VPS reduces slippage, improves execution speed, and guarantees your signal follows the master account 24/5.

    Use our VPS: Forex VPS

     

    🏦 Which broker is best for this signal?

    For best results, it’s important to use a regulated broker with tight spreads and fast execution. This ensures the copied trades match the master account as closely as possible, avoiding unnecessary slippage or requotes.

    Use our Broker: IC Trading


    No reviews
