SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Udmurt
Andrei Pchelovodov

Udmurt

Andrei Pchelovodov
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 33%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
363
Profit Trades:
180 (49.58%)
Loss Trades:
183 (50.41%)
Best trade:
3 302.63 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 782.39 RUB
Gross Profit:
96 547.55 RUB (77 833 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83 110.20 RUB (59 271 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (8 686.98 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 776.56 RUB (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
86.97%
Max deposit load:
99.34%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.79
Long Trades:
177 (48.76%)
Short Trades:
186 (51.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
37.02 RUB
Average Profit:
536.38 RUB
Average Loss:
-454.15 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-6 030.54 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 030.54 RUB (15)
Monthly growth:
-4.83%
Annual Forecast:
-58.59%
Algo trading:
14%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
125.93 RUB
Maximal:
17 070.46 RUB (44.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.58% (17 070.46 RUB)
By Equity:
7.05% (2 554.83 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.ffx 51
EURCAD.ffx 43
AUDJPY.ffx 42
USDCAD.ffx 33
GBPUSD.ffx 30
AUDCAD.ffx 26
AUDUSD.ffx 23
CADJPY.ffx 21
EURJPY.ffx 21
USDCHF.ffx 21
CHFJPY.ffx 21
USDJPY.ffx 20
EURCHF.ffx 10
XAUUSD.ffx 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.ffx 63
EURCAD.ffx -107
AUDJPY.ffx 96
USDCAD.ffx -97
GBPUSD.ffx -82
AUDCAD.ffx -33
AUDUSD.ffx 27
CADJPY.ffx 126
EURJPY.ffx 89
USDCHF.ffx 39
CHFJPY.ffx 34
USDJPY.ffx 94
EURCHF.ffx -30
XAUUSD.ffx 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.ffx 2.8K
EURCAD.ffx -744
AUDJPY.ffx 5.2K
USDCAD.ffx -4.4K
GBPUSD.ffx -1.5K
AUDCAD.ffx -1.7K
AUDUSD.ffx 1.5K
CADJPY.ffx 5.8K
EURJPY.ffx 5.2K
USDCHF.ffx 1.5K
CHFJPY.ffx -544
USDJPY.ffx 6.5K
EURCHF.ffx -1.2K
XAUUSD.ffx 164
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 302.63 RUB
Worst trade: -1 782 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 686.98 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 030.54 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

торгует робот, по импульсам
No reviews
2025.12.08 18:38
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 98 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 14:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 13:12
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 11:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 08:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 14:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 14:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Udmurt
30 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
77K
RUB
17
14%
363
49%
87%
1.16
37.02
RUB
20%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.