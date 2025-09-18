- Growth
Trades:
363
Profit Trades:
180 (49.58%)
Loss Trades:
183 (50.41%)
Best trade:
3 302.63 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 782.39 RUB
Gross Profit:
96 547.55 RUB (77 833 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83 110.20 RUB (59 271 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (8 686.98 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 776.56 RUB (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
86.97%
Max deposit load:
99.34%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.79
Long Trades:
177 (48.76%)
Short Trades:
186 (51.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
37.02 RUB
Average Profit:
536.38 RUB
Average Loss:
-454.15 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-6 030.54 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 030.54 RUB (15)
Monthly growth:
-4.83%
Annual Forecast:
-58.59%
Algo trading:
14%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
125.93 RUB
Maximal:
17 070.46 RUB (44.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.58% (17 070.46 RUB)
By Equity:
7.05% (2 554.83 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.ffx
|51
|EURCAD.ffx
|43
|AUDJPY.ffx
|42
|USDCAD.ffx
|33
|GBPUSD.ffx
|30
|AUDCAD.ffx
|26
|AUDUSD.ffx
|23
|CADJPY.ffx
|21
|EURJPY.ffx
|21
|USDCHF.ffx
|21
|CHFJPY.ffx
|21
|USDJPY.ffx
|20
|EURCHF.ffx
|10
|XAUUSD.ffx
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.ffx
|63
|EURCAD.ffx
|-107
|AUDJPY.ffx
|96
|USDCAD.ffx
|-97
|GBPUSD.ffx
|-82
|AUDCAD.ffx
|-33
|AUDUSD.ffx
|27
|CADJPY.ffx
|126
|EURJPY.ffx
|89
|USDCHF.ffx
|39
|CHFJPY.ffx
|34
|USDJPY.ffx
|94
|EURCHF.ffx
|-30
|XAUUSD.ffx
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.ffx
|2.8K
|EURCAD.ffx
|-744
|AUDJPY.ffx
|5.2K
|USDCAD.ffx
|-4.4K
|GBPUSD.ffx
|-1.5K
|AUDCAD.ffx
|-1.7K
|AUDUSD.ffx
|1.5K
|CADJPY.ffx
|5.8K
|EURJPY.ffx
|5.2K
|USDCHF.ffx
|1.5K
|CHFJPY.ffx
|-544
|USDJPY.ffx
|6.5K
|EURCHF.ffx
|-1.2K
|XAUUSD.ffx
|164
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 302.63 RUB
Worst trade: -1 782 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 686.98 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 030.54 RUB
