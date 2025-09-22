- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
381
Profit Trades:
278 (72.96%)
Loss Trades:
103 (27.03%)
Best trade:
57.18 USD
Worst trade:
-62.80 USD
Gross Profit:
1 476.54 USD (151 422 pips)
Gross Loss:
-867.31 USD (85 035 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (42.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
234.92 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
5.49%
Max deposit load:
6.90%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.69
Long Trades:
251 (65.88%)
Short Trades:
130 (34.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
1.60 USD
Average Profit:
5.31 USD
Average Loss:
-8.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-124.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-124.54 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
17.86%
Annual Forecast:
216.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
54.60 USD
Maximal:
129.83 USD (9.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.46% (124.82 USD)
By Equity:
4.73% (57.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|245
|GBPUSD
|136
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|544
|GBPUSD
|65
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|59K
|GBPUSD
|7.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +57.18 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -124.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
InstaForex-Cent.com
|0.00 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
MEXIntGroup-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
AKDFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 9
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Activtrades-5
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 7
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.11 × 46
|
RoboForexEU-ProCent
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.20 × 46
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
77%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
33
100%
381
72%
5%
1.70
1.60
USD
USD
13%
1:500