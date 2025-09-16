- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
403
Profit Trades:
303 (75.18%)
Loss Trades:
100 (24.81%)
Best trade:
120.89 USD
Worst trade:
-53.71 USD
Gross Profit:
2 102.96 USD (190 830 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 229.98 USD (97 877 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (110.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
356.51 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
9.95%
Max deposit load:
4.89%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.54
Long Trades:
268 (66.50%)
Short Trades:
135 (33.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
2.17 USD
Average Profit:
6.94 USD
Average Loss:
-12.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-138.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-138.03 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
23.57%
Annual Forecast:
285.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
72.84 USD
Maximal:
246.63 USD (6.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.08% (138.03 USD)
By Equity:
3.75% (57.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|254
|GBPUSD
|129
|USDJPY
|20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|892
|GBPUSD
|71
|USDJPY
|-91
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|91K
|GBPUSD
|4.6K
|USDJPY
|-1.8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +120.89 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +110.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 1
MTCOOK-Live
|0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 4
Activtrades-5
|0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 9
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 7
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
SFM-Live
|0.00 × 11
LQD1-Live01
|0.00 × 5
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 4
AKDFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.11 × 46
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.19 × 48
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.19 × 16
RoboForexDE-ECN
|0.20 × 60
JustForex-Live
|0.23 × 26
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
USD
1.8K
USD
USD
33
100%
403
75%
10%
1.70
2.17
USD
USD
9%
1:500