Dmitrii Kuropatkin

NebulaEA

Dmitrii Kuropatkin
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
RoboForex-ECN
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
623
Profit Trades:
552 (88.60%)
Loss Trades:
71 (11.40%)
Best trade:
120.89 USD
Worst trade:
-51.22 USD
Gross Profit:
1 436.91 USD (140 498 pips)
Gross Loss:
-883.87 USD (83 401 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (62.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
257.94 USD (47)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
58.11%
Max deposit load:
7.65%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
369 (59.23%)
Short Trades:
254 (40.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
0.89 USD
Average Profit:
2.60 USD
Average Loss:
-12.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-99.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-176.41 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
9.38%
Annual Forecast:
113.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
113.78 USD
Maximal:
237.24 USD (8.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.14% (237.24 USD)
By Equity:
7.25% (211.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 525
XAUUSD 98
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 77
XAUUSD 476
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 7.7K
XAUUSD 50K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +120.89 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 47
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -99.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 6
MEXIntGroup-Demo
0.00 × 5
LQD1-Live01
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
InfinoxCapital-Live03
0.00 × 3
AKDFX-Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 9
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
0.00 × 2
SFM-Live
0.00 × 11
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 3
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 7
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
Just2Trade-Real2
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.11 × 46
RoboForexEU-ProCent
0.14 × 7
ICMarkets-Live12
0.20 × 46
310 more...
No reviews
2025.10.29 14:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.02% of days out of 98 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.14 12:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 12:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 14:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.79% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 21:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.