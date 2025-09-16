- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
623
Profit Trades:
552 (88.60%)
Loss Trades:
71 (11.40%)
Best trade:
120.89 USD
Worst trade:
-51.22 USD
Gross Profit:
1 436.91 USD (140 498 pips)
Gross Loss:
-883.87 USD (83 401 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (62.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
257.94 USD (47)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
58.11%
Max deposit load:
7.65%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
369 (59.23%)
Short Trades:
254 (40.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
0.89 USD
Average Profit:
2.60 USD
Average Loss:
-12.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-99.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-176.41 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
9.38%
Annual Forecast:
113.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
113.78 USD
Maximal:
237.24 USD (8.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.14% (237.24 USD)
By Equity:
7.25% (211.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|525
|XAUUSD
|98
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|77
|XAUUSD
|476
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|7.7K
|XAUUSD
|50K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +120.89 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 47
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -99.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
InstaForex-Cent.com
|0.00 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
MEXIntGroup-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
AKDFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 9
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Activtrades-5
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 7
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.11 × 46
|
RoboForexEU-ProCent
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.20 × 46
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
2.7K
USD
USD
22
100%
623
88%
58%
1.62
0.89
USD
USD
8%
1:200